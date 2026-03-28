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Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya's Phuket vacation photos will melt your heart

Natasa Stankovic, Serbian model and actress known as Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, has gone viral with her 2025 Phuket vacation Instagram carousel featuring son Agastya Pandya. The 8-photo post showcases multiple resort locations, stunning golden-hour swimsuit shots, and authentic mother-son moments that have captivated her 5 million followers. Coming nearly a year after their July 2024 divorce, the Thailand trip signals Natasa's confident post-divorce rebrand as a solo lifestyle influencer. From editorial ocean photography to cinematic silhouette shots, each image is intentionally crafted. As Indian celebrity culture evolves, Natasa's Phuket content sets a benchmark for authentic, high-impact personal branding in 2025.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/hardik-pandyas-ex-wife-natasa-stankovic-and-son-agastyas-phuket-vacation-photos-will-melt-your-heart-3031255

Akash Kharade | Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

1. Natasa Stankovic's Phuket Vacation Is Her Boldest Post-Divorce Statement Yet 1 / 8 The 8-photo Instagram carousel is not just a beach dump — it's a carefully constructed public reintroduction. Every location, outfit, and lighting choice signals a woman who is fully in control of her own narrative after one of Indian cricket's most publicized divorces. Photo Credit - X Follow Us

2. The Yellow Swimsuit Strategy: Why One Color Dominates the Entire Carousel 2 / 8 Natasa wears yellow across at least four photos — from a triangle bikini to a cutout one-piece. This isn't coincidence. Yellow psychologically communicates optimism, energy, and new beginnings, making it the perfect power color for someone rebuilding their public identity on their own terms. Photo Credit - X Follow Us

3. Son Agastya Is the Emotional Heart of This Post — And the Internet Knows It 3 / 8 Three of the eight photos feature Natasa with her son Agastya Pandya. The most striking is a candid selfie where he wraps his arm around her neck while she laughs genuinely. In an era of overly polished content, this unscripted moment is what drives real engagement. Photo Credit - X Follow Us

4. The Hidden-Face Ocean Shot Is the Most Artistically Ambitious Image She Has Ever Posted 4 / 8 Natasa standing waist-deep in turquoise water, face covered with both hands, dramatic clouds above — is not a typical celebrity pose. It reads as deeply personal and editorial at the same time, the kind of image that stops mid-scroll and demands a second look. Photo Credit - X Follow Us

5. Multiple Locations, Multiple Looks: This Was a Seriously Planned Content Trip 5 / 8 The carousel spans at least three distinct locations — a hilly bay beach, an open-sea swim spot, and a luxury resort with a lagoon — across what appears to be several days. The deliberate outfit changes and location variety reveal the work of someone who understands content creation at a professional level. Photo Credit - X Follow Us

6. The Sunset Silhouette Finale Is the Strongest Closing Image Any Indian Celebrity Has Posted in 20 6 / 8 The last photo — Natasa walking out of the sea alone at dusk, silhouetted against a moody coastal hillscape — is cinematic in every sense. It functions as a symbolic ending to the carousel: a woman emerging from the water, from a difficult year, into whatever comes next. Photo Credit - X Follow Us

7. Her Fashion Evolution Across 8 Photos Tells a Complete Style Story 7 / 8 From a black ruched bikini to a hot pink bandeau to the signature yellow cutout one-piece, Natasa cycles through four distinct swimwear looks. Add rectangular gold-frame sunglasses, layered necklaces, long nails, and a plumeria flower in her hair — and this doubles as a full tropical lookbook. Photo Credit - X Follow Us