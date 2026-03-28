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NewsPhotosHardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya's Phuket vacation photos will melt your heart
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Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya's Phuket vacation photos will melt your heart

Natasa Stankovic, Serbian model and actress known as Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, has gone viral with her 2025 Phuket vacation Instagram carousel featuring son Agastya Pandya. The 8-photo post showcases multiple resort locations, stunning golden-hour swimsuit shots, and authentic mother-son moments that have captivated her 5 million followers. Coming nearly a year after their July 2024 divorce, the Thailand trip signals Natasa's confident post-divorce rebrand as a solo lifestyle influencer. From editorial ocean photography to cinematic silhouette shots, each image is intentionally crafted. As Indian celebrity culture evolves, Natasa's Phuket content sets a benchmark for authentic, high-impact personal branding in 2025.

Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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1. Natasa Stankovic's Phuket Vacation Is Her Boldest Post-Divorce Statement Yet

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1. Natasa Stankovic's Phuket Vacation Is Her Boldest Post-Divorce Statement Yet

The 8-photo Instagram carousel is not just a beach dump — it's a carefully constructed public reintroduction. Every location, outfit, and lighting choice signals a woman who is fully in control of her own narrative after one of Indian cricket's most publicized divorces.

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2. The Yellow Swimsuit Strategy: Why One Color Dominates the Entire Carousel

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2. The Yellow Swimsuit Strategy: Why One Color Dominates the Entire Carousel

Natasa wears yellow across at least four photos — from a triangle bikini to a cutout one-piece. This isn't coincidence. Yellow psychologically communicates optimism, energy, and new beginnings, making it the perfect power color for someone rebuilding their public identity on their own terms.

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3. Son Agastya Is the Emotional Heart of This Post — And the Internet Knows It

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3. Son Agastya Is the Emotional Heart of This Post — And the Internet Knows It

Three of the eight photos feature Natasa with her son Agastya Pandya. The most striking is a candid selfie where he wraps his arm around her neck while she laughs genuinely. In an era of overly polished content, this unscripted moment is what drives real engagement.

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4. The Hidden-Face Ocean Shot Is the Most Artistically Ambitious Image She Has Ever Posted

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4. The Hidden-Face Ocean Shot Is the Most Artistically Ambitious Image She Has Ever Posted

Natasa standing waist-deep in turquoise water, face covered with both hands, dramatic clouds above — is not a typical celebrity pose. It reads as deeply personal and editorial at the same time, the kind of image that stops mid-scroll and demands a second look.

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5. Multiple Locations, Multiple Looks: This Was a Seriously Planned Content Trip

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5. Multiple Locations, Multiple Looks: This Was a Seriously Planned Content Trip

The carousel spans at least three distinct locations — a hilly bay beach, an open-sea swim spot, and a luxury resort with a lagoon — across what appears to be several days. The deliberate outfit changes and location variety reveal the work of someone who understands content creation at a professional level.

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6. The Sunset Silhouette Finale Is the Strongest Closing Image Any Indian Celebrity Has Posted in 20

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6. The Sunset Silhouette Finale Is the Strongest Closing Image Any Indian Celebrity Has Posted in 20

The last photo — Natasa walking out of the sea alone at dusk, silhouetted against a moody coastal hillscape — is cinematic in every sense. It functions as a symbolic ending to the carousel: a woman emerging from the water, from a difficult year, into whatever comes next.

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7. Her Fashion Evolution Across 8 Photos Tells a Complete Style Story

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7. Her Fashion Evolution Across 8 Photos Tells a Complete Style Story

From a black ruched bikini to a hot pink bandeau to the signature yellow cutout one-piece, Natasa cycles through four distinct swimwear looks. Add rectangular gold-frame sunglasses, layered necklaces, long nails, and a plumeria flower in her hair — and this doubles as a full tropical lookbook.

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8. Natasa Stankovic Is Quietly Becoming One of India's Most Powerful Lifestyle Influencers

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8. Natasa Stankovic Is Quietly Becoming One of India's Most Powerful Lifestyle Influencers

With 5 million Instagram followers, a viral vacation post, a music comeback with Tere Krke in late 2024, and consistent Google Discover presence, Natasa is no longer just a cricketer's ex-wife. She is building a standalone digital brand — and this Phuket carousel is its clearest proof yet.

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Natasa Stankovic Phuket vacationNatasa Stankovic Instagram 2025Natasa Stankovic bikini photosNatasa Stankovic son Agastya vacationIPL 2026
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