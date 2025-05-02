Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894267https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/hardik-pandyas-new-girlfriend-jasmin-walia-sparks-dating-buzz-after-mi-bus-sighting-during-ipl-2025-is-love-in-the-air-2894267
NewsPhotosHardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Sparks Dating Buzz After MI Bus Sighting During IPL 2025 - Is Love In The Air?
photoDetails

Hardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Sparks Dating Buzz After MI Bus Sighting During IPL 2025 - Is Love In The Air?

British singer and TV star Jasmin Walia sparked dating rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya after being seen on the Mumbai Indians team bus post their IPL 2025 win over KKR. Her enthusiastic support and access to team areas ignited speculation. When trolled online, Jasmin silenced critics with a confident reply listing her multifaceted career, earning praise across social media. Fans are now urging Hardik to confirm the relationship. Known for her hit “Bom Diggy” and vibrant online presence, Jasmin’s chemistry with Hardik is making headlines, fueling buzz that cricket may have found its next power couple.

Updated:May 02, 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Follow Us

1. MI Bus Sighting Sets Off Rumour Frenzy

1/20
1. MI Bus Sighting Sets Off Rumour Frenzy

Jasmin Walia stepping onto the MI team bus after the MI vs KKR match instantly triggered “Hardik Pandya girlfriend 2025” searches across social media, fuelling fresh speculation.

Follow Us

2. From Stands to Spotlight: Jasmin’s MI Appearance Goes Viral

2/20
2. From Stands to Spotlight: Jasmin’s MI Appearance Goes Viral

Cheering passionately for Mumbai Indians and being seen near team-only zones raised serious eyebrows—cricket fans believe this wasn’t just a casual visit.

Follow Us

3. “Bhabhi On Fire” Trends as Fans React to Jasmin

3/20
3. “Bhabhi On Fire” Trends as Fans React to Jasmin

Fans flooded Jasmin’s Instagram with “Bhabhi” comments and memes, catapulting her to the top of IPL trending searches overnight.

Follow Us

4. Hardik Pandya’s Post-Divorce Privacy Now Under Scrutiny

4/20
4. Hardik Pandya’s Post-Divorce Privacy Now Under Scrutiny

Since his split from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik has stayed mum about his love life—but with Jasmin in the picture, fans demand transparency.

Follow Us

5. Jasmin Shuts Down Troll with Viral Comeback

5/20
5. Jasmin Shuts Down Troll with Viral Comeback

After being mocked online, Jasmin clapped back: “I just sing, act, direct, produce music and run a business—that’s all.” The clip has since dominated influencer news feeds.

Follow Us

6. “Hardik, Make It Official!” – Fans Urge Clarity

6/20
6. “Hardik, Make It Official!” – Fans Urge Clarity

Popular comments on Jasmin’s posts include calls for confirmation, with fans rallying behind the “Hardik Pandya Jasmin Walia relationship” becoming official.

Follow Us

7. Dating Buzz Began With Viral Reddit Clues

7/20
7. Dating Buzz Began With Viral Reddit Clues

Sharp-eyed users pointed out overlapping photos from Greece and earlier India matches—laying the groundwork for the current dating storm.

Follow Us

8. Jasmin’s Career: More Than Just a Pretty Face

8/20
8. Jasmin’s Career: More Than Just a Pretty Face

From Bom Diggy fame to her fashion brand and influencer empire, Jasmin Walia is crushing it across platforms. Her presence adds serious star power to Hardik’s life.

Follow Us

9. Power Couple Potential: Jasmin x Hardik Could Rival Virushka

9/20
9. Power Couple Potential: Jasmin x Hardik Could Rival Virushka

With Jasmin’s global fanbase and Hardik’s cricket clout, the duo could rival Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli in cricket-celebrity couple status.

Follow Us

10. IPL 2025: Where Cricket Meets Celebrity Culture

10/20
10. IPL 2025: Where Cricket Meets Celebrity Culture

The Jasmin-Hardik buzz proves that IPL is now as much about off-field stories as on-field drama.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Hardik PandyaIPL 2025Jasmin WaliaHardik Pandya new girlfriendHardik Pandya dating rumoursHardik Pandya relationship newsJasmin Walia Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya romance updatesHardik Pandya love lifeHardik Pandya girlfriend 2025Jasmin Walia InstagramHardik Pandya relationship statusHardik Pandya romantic partnerHardik Pandya's love interestHardik Pandya personal lifeHardik Pandya news todayHardik Pandya family detailsHardik Pandya public appearanceHardik Pandya girlfriend social mediaHardik Pandya relationship detailsJasmin Walia dating Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya love affairHardik Pandya love storyHardik Pandya girlfriend updatesHardik Pandya celebrity newsJasmin Walia lifestyleHardik Pandya dating gossipHardik Pandya girlfriend revealHardik Pandya personal relationshipHardik Pandya girlfriend interviewJasmin Walia latest newsHardik Pandya romance buzzHardik Pandya public relationship
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
morning gas relief
5 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Morning Gas And Acidity
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget 5, 6, Or 7 Seats! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More - Prices Start At Just...
camera icon7
title
Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport: India's Strategic Gateway To Global Trade - In Pics
camera icon9
title
types of ducks in cricket
9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Amrit Bharat Express Train
Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Train To Halt At 23 Stops Including Tatanagar And Nagpur; Check Route, Timings, Expected Ticket Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK