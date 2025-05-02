Hardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Sparks Dating Buzz After MI Bus Sighting During IPL 2025 - Is Love In The Air?
British singer and TV star Jasmin Walia sparked dating rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya after being seen on the Mumbai Indians team bus post their IPL 2025 win over KKR. Her enthusiastic support and access to team areas ignited speculation. When trolled online, Jasmin silenced critics with a confident reply listing her multifaceted career, earning praise across social media. Fans are now urging Hardik to confirm the relationship. Known for her hit “Bom Diggy” and vibrant online presence, Jasmin’s chemistry with Hardik is making headlines, fueling buzz that cricket may have found its next power couple.
1. MI Bus Sighting Sets Off Rumour Frenzy
Jasmin Walia stepping onto the MI team bus after the MI vs KKR match instantly triggered “Hardik Pandya girlfriend 2025” searches across social media, fuelling fresh speculation.
2. From Stands to Spotlight: Jasmin’s MI Appearance Goes Viral
Cheering passionately for Mumbai Indians and being seen near team-only zones raised serious eyebrows—cricket fans believe this wasn’t just a casual visit.
3. “Bhabhi On Fire” Trends as Fans React to Jasmin
Fans flooded Jasmin’s Instagram with “Bhabhi” comments and memes, catapulting her to the top of IPL trending searches overnight.
4. Hardik Pandya’s Post-Divorce Privacy Now Under Scrutiny
Since his split from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik has stayed mum about his love life—but with Jasmin in the picture, fans demand transparency.
5. Jasmin Shuts Down Troll with Viral Comeback
After being mocked online, Jasmin clapped back: “I just sing, act, direct, produce music and run a business—that’s all.” The clip has since dominated influencer news feeds.
6. “Hardik, Make It Official!” – Fans Urge Clarity
Popular comments on Jasmin’s posts include calls for confirmation, with fans rallying behind the “Hardik Pandya Jasmin Walia relationship” becoming official.
7. Dating Buzz Began With Viral Reddit Clues
Sharp-eyed users pointed out overlapping photos from Greece and earlier India matches—laying the groundwork for the current dating storm.
8. Jasmin’s Career: More Than Just a Pretty Face
From Bom Diggy fame to her fashion brand and influencer empire, Jasmin Walia is crushing it across platforms. Her presence adds serious star power to Hardik’s life.
9. Power Couple Potential: Jasmin x Hardik Could Rival Virushka
With Jasmin’s global fanbase and Hardik’s cricket clout, the duo could rival Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli in cricket-celebrity couple status.
10. IPL 2025: Where Cricket Meets Celebrity Culture
The Jasmin-Hardik buzz proves that IPL is now as much about off-field stories as on-field drama.
