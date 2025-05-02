photoDetails

British singer and TV star Jasmin Walia sparked dating rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya after being seen on the Mumbai Indians team bus post their IPL 2025 win over KKR. Her enthusiastic support and access to team areas ignited speculation. When trolled online, Jasmin silenced critics with a confident reply listing her multifaceted career, earning praise across social media. Fans are now urging Hardik to confirm the relationship. Known for her hit “Bom Diggy” and vibrant online presence, Jasmin’s chemistry with Hardik is making headlines, fueling buzz that cricket may have found its next power couple.