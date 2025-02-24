Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2863302https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/hardik-pandyas-new-rumored-girlfriend-spotted-blowing-flying-kisses-from-stands-in-dubai-international-stadium-during-ind-vs-pak-game-all-about-british-singer-jasmin-walia-in-pics-2863302
NewsPhotosHardik Pandya's New Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Blowing Flying Kisses: All About British Singer Jasmin Walia - In Pics Hardik Pandya's New Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Blowing Flying Kisses: All About British Singer Jasmin Walia - In Pics
photoDetails

Hardik Pandya's New Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Blowing Flying Kisses: All About British Singer Jasmin Walia - In Pics

The India vs Pakistan match is always a high-stakes battle, but this time, the buzz isn’t just about cricket. Social media is ablaze with rumours linking Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to British-Indian singer and actress Jasmin Walia. With fans speculating about their connection, the internet is flooded with theories and reactions. From cryptic posts to viral throwback pictures, here’s a closer look at what’s fueling these rumours.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Jasmin Walia's Viral Appearance

1/20
1. Jasmin Walia's Viral Appearance

Dressed in a stylish white ensemble and sunglasses, Jasmin was spotted in the stands, igniting speculation about her relationship with Hardik Pandya.

Follow Us

2. Flying Kisses Caught on Camera

2/20
2. Flying Kisses Caught on Camera

A video of Jasmin blowing flying kisses during the match quickly went viral, fueling gossip about her rumoured romance with Hardik.

Follow Us

3. Social Media Frenzy

3/20
3. Social Media Frenzy

Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with reactions, analyzing her presence and expressing curiosity about her connection with the Indian all-rounder.

Follow Us

4. Seated Near Axar Patel’s Wife

4/20
4. Seated Near Axar Patel’s Wife

Adding to the speculation, Jasmin was seen sitting near Axar Patel’s wife, hinting at a possible close association with Indian cricket circles.

Follow Us

5. Hardik Pandya’s Recent Divorce

5/20
5. Hardik Pandya’s Recent Divorce

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation in July 2024, making his rumoured link with Jasmin even more intriguing.

Follow Us

6. Their Vacation Hints on Instagram

6/20
6. Their Vacation Hints on Instagram

Fans noticed similarities in their Instagram posts from a Greek vacation, speculating they were together post the Sri Lanka series.

Follow Us

7. Reddit Sparks the Dating Buzz

7/20
7. Reddit Sparks the Dating Buzz

A Reddit post analyzing Jasmin and Hardik’s Instagram activity claimed they might have been dating for months.

Follow Us

8. Hardik’s Social Media Activity

8/20
8. Hardik’s Social Media Activity

The cricketer’s consistent engagement with Jasmin’s posts has added to the mystery, though neither has confirmed their relationship.

Follow Us

9. Jasmin’s Dubai Arrival Prior to the Match

9/20
9. Jasmin’s Dubai Arrival Prior to the Match

Jasmin posted glamorous pictures from a luxury hotel in Dubai just before the India vs Pakistan game, further fueling speculation.

Follow Us

10. Cricket and Bollywood Connections

10/20
10. Cricket and Bollywood Connections

With her song ‘Bom Diggy’ a major Bollywood hit, Jasmin already has strong ties to India’s entertainment industry, making this rumoured relationship even more high-profile.

Follow Us

11. Paparazzi’s Keen Eye on Jasmin

11/20
11. Paparazzi’s Keen Eye on Jasmin

Cameras captured her reactions throughout the match, keeping her presence in the spotlight.

Follow Us

12. Fans Divided Over the Rumors

12/20
12. Fans Divided Over the Rumors

While some fans celebrated Hardik’s rumoured new romance, others continued to hope for a reconciliation with Natasa.

Follow Us

13. Hardik’s Stellar Performance Amid the Buzz

13/20
13. Hardik’s Stellar Performance Amid the Buzz

Despite the off-field attention, Hardik delivered an impressive bowling spell, taking 2/31, including the crucial wicket of Babar Azam.

Follow Us

14. Bollywood Celebrities Join the Conversation

14/20
14. Bollywood Celebrities Join the Conversation

Several Bollywood personalities liked and commented on posts featuring Jasmin at the match, adding to the hype.

Follow Us

15. Jasmin’s Reaction to Media Attention

15/20
15. Jasmin’s Reaction to Media Attention

The British singer has not addressed the rumors, neither confirming nor denying her relationship with Hardik.

Follow Us

16. More Than Just a Match

16/20
16. More Than Just a Match

The India vs Pakistan game is always a spectacle, but this time, off-field drama added an extra layer of entertainment.

Follow Us

17. The Power of Virality

17/20
17. The Power of Virality

One video of Jasmin from the stands was shared thousands of times, proving how quickly such moments spread.

Follow Us

18. Future Sightings Expected

18/20
18. Future Sightings Expected

With Hardik’s busy cricket schedule, fans are eager to see if Jasmin appears at more matches in the future.

Follow Us

19. Speculation About Hardik’s Next Step

19/20
19. Speculation About Hardik’s Next Step

Will Hardik confirm the relationship? Fans are waiting for a statement, but for now, the mystery remains.

Follow Us

20. Cricket Meets Entertainment Yet Again

20/20
20. Cricket Meets Entertainment Yet Again

From Virat and Anushka to Yuvraj and Hazel, cricket and entertainment often collide. Is Hardik and Jasmin the next big sports-entertainment power couple?

Follow Us
Hardik Pandya's new girlfriendInd vs PakIndia vs PakistanChampions Trophy 2025Jasmin WaliaHardik Pandya new girlfriendHardik Pandya Jasmin WaliaHardik Pandya dating rumoursHardik Pandya relationship newsHardik Pandya love lifeHardik Pandya viral newsHardik Pandya latest controversyHardik Pandya girlfriend 2025ind vs pak champions trophy 2025india vs pakistan latest newsIND vs PAK match updatesIndia vs Pakistan rivalryIndia vs Pakistan cricket matchChampions Trophy 2025 schedulechampions trophy 2025 newsIND vs PAK highlightsIND vs PAK match previewIND vs PAK Playing 11Jasmin Walia Hardik PandyaJasmin Walia latest newsJasmin Walia relationshipJasmin Walia viral newsJasmin Walia InstagramHardik Pandya social media buzzIND vs PAK trending newsIND vs PAK cricket updatesHardik Pandya trending newsIndia vs Pakistan match predictionsIND vs PAK Live UpdatesChampions Trophy 2025 ind vs pak
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Hit...
camera icon7
title
7 Underrated Sci-Fi Films
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Gripping Sci-Fi Films That Will Blow Your Mind!
camera icon6
title
Largest crypto hack
World's BIGGEST Crypto Heist: Hackers Execute Rs 13,000 Crore Ethereum Wallet Attack–All You Need To Know
camera icon14
title
Maha Shivratri 2025
Maha Shivratri 2025: Discover The 12 Jyotirlingas Of Lord Shiva And Their Significance
camera icon9
title
Entertainment
Post-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK