Hardik Pandya's New Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Blowing Flying Kisses: All About British Singer Jasmin Walia - In Pics
The India vs Pakistan match is always a high-stakes battle, but this time, the buzz isn’t just about cricket. Social media is ablaze with rumours linking Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to British-Indian singer and actress Jasmin Walia. With fans speculating about their connection, the internet is flooded with theories and reactions. From cryptic posts to viral throwback pictures, here’s a closer look at what’s fueling these rumours.
1. Jasmin Walia's Viral Appearance
Dressed in a stylish white ensemble and sunglasses, Jasmin was spotted in the stands, igniting speculation about her relationship with Hardik Pandya.
2. Flying Kisses Caught on Camera
A video of Jasmin blowing flying kisses during the match quickly went viral, fueling gossip about her rumoured romance with Hardik.
3. Social Media Frenzy
Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with reactions, analyzing her presence and expressing curiosity about her connection with the Indian all-rounder.
4. Seated Near Axar Patel’s Wife
Adding to the speculation, Jasmin was seen sitting near Axar Patel’s wife, hinting at a possible close association with Indian cricket circles.
5. Hardik Pandya’s Recent Divorce
Hardik and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation in July 2024, making his rumoured link with Jasmin even more intriguing.
6. Their Vacation Hints on Instagram
Fans noticed similarities in their Instagram posts from a Greek vacation, speculating they were together post the Sri Lanka series.
7. Reddit Sparks the Dating Buzz
A Reddit post analyzing Jasmin and Hardik’s Instagram activity claimed they might have been dating for months.
8. Hardik’s Social Media Activity
The cricketer’s consistent engagement with Jasmin’s posts has added to the mystery, though neither has confirmed their relationship.
9. Jasmin’s Dubai Arrival Prior to the Match
Jasmin posted glamorous pictures from a luxury hotel in Dubai just before the India vs Pakistan game, further fueling speculation.
10. Cricket and Bollywood Connections
With her song ‘Bom Diggy’ a major Bollywood hit, Jasmin already has strong ties to India’s entertainment industry, making this rumoured relationship even more high-profile.
11. Paparazzi’s Keen Eye on Jasmin
Cameras captured her reactions throughout the match, keeping her presence in the spotlight.
12. Fans Divided Over the Rumors
While some fans celebrated Hardik’s rumoured new romance, others continued to hope for a reconciliation with Natasa.
13. Hardik’s Stellar Performance Amid the Buzz
Despite the off-field attention, Hardik delivered an impressive bowling spell, taking 2/31, including the crucial wicket of Babar Azam.
14. Bollywood Celebrities Join the Conversation
Several Bollywood personalities liked and commented on posts featuring Jasmin at the match, adding to the hype.
15. Jasmin’s Reaction to Media Attention
The British singer has not addressed the rumors, neither confirming nor denying her relationship with Hardik.
16. More Than Just a Match
The India vs Pakistan game is always a spectacle, but this time, off-field drama added an extra layer of entertainment.
17. The Power of Virality
One video of Jasmin from the stands was shared thousands of times, proving how quickly such moments spread.
18. Future Sightings Expected
With Hardik’s busy cricket schedule, fans are eager to see if Jasmin appears at more matches in the future.
19. Speculation About Hardik’s Next Step
Will Hardik confirm the relationship? Fans are waiting for a statement, but for now, the mystery remains.
20. Cricket Meets Entertainment Yet Again
From Virat and Anushka to Yuvraj and Hazel, cricket and entertainment often collide. Is Hardik and Jasmin the next big sports-entertainment power couple?
