Harmanpreet Kaur net worth 2026 has surged into the spotlight after India’s historic Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph, making this a defining financial moment for the captain. Within weeks of lifting the trophy, brand interest spiked, earnings projections jumped, and marketability hit new highs. This matters now because post-World Cup endorsement cycles, BCCI bonuses, and WPL renewals typically reshape income tiers. For Indian women’s cricket, her rise signals a new commercial ceiling. For fans and brands alike, it explains why Harmanpreet is suddenly everywhere.