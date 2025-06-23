Advertisement
NewsPhotosHarry Brook Misses Century in 1st Test vs India – But Scores Big in Love With Girlfriend Lucy Lyles
Harry Brook Misses Century in 1st Test vs India – But Scores Big in Love With Girlfriend Lucy Lyles

Harry Brook narrowly missed a century, getting dismissed for 99 in the 1st Test against India, but while luck deserted him on the field, his personal life is thriving. Brook is in a long-term relationship with Lucy Lyles, a University of Manchester graduate and corporate professional. Lucy gained public attention during IPL 2023, when Brook credited her for his match-winning century. Despite her growing popularity, she prefers to maintain privacy. Known for her charitable work and consistent support, Lucy is often seen at Brook’s matches. Their strong bond has fans speculating about marriage, making them one of cricket’s most admired couples.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 07:17 AM IST
1. Brook Falls Agonizingly Short of a Century Against India

1/20
1. Brook Falls Agonizingly Short of a Century Against India

Harry Brook was dismissed for 99 in the 1st Test vs India at Headingley, falling just one run short of a deserving hundred—becoming Prasidh Krishna’s prized wicket and trending instantly on cricket Twitter.

2. Fans Heartbroken, But Brook's Form Remains a Positive Sign

2/20
2. Fans Heartbroken, But Brook's Form Remains a Positive Sign

Despite the near-miss, Brook’s classy knock stood out for its shot selection and composure under pressure, reinforcing his status as one of England’s most dependable middle-order batters in red-ball cricket.

3. Lucy Lyles Is the Woman Who Stands Behind Brook’s Brilliance

3/20
3. Lucy Lyles Is the Woman Who Stands Behind Brook’s Brilliance

A constant presence in the stands and on Brook’s Instagram, Lucy Lyles is his long-term girlfriend and emotional anchor, often credited for keeping the cricketer grounded.

4. She Shot to Fame During IPL 2023

4/20
4. She Shot to Fame During IPL 2023

Lucy went viral during the IPL when Harry Brook scored a match-winning century and publicly credited her for his success—triggering a spike in “Harry Brook girlfriend” Google searches.

5. She Holds a Business Degree From the University of Manchester

5/20
5. She Holds a Business Degree From the University of Manchester

Lucy is academically accomplished, with a background in business and management, indicating she’s as smart and strategic off the field as Brook is on it.

6. Lucy Keeps a Low Profile Despite Growing Fame

6/20
6. Lucy Keeps a Low Profile Despite Growing Fame

She values her privacy and avoids the limelight, which makes fans even more curious—leading to high search terms like “Lucy Lyles Instagram” and “Harry Brook girlfriend name.”

7. A Corporate Professional with a Social Conscience

7/20
7. A Corporate Professional with a Social Conscience

Apart from her career in the corporate world, Lucy is actively involved in charitable causes like mental health awareness and education—proving she’s driven by more than just glam.

8. She’s a Frequent Supporter at Matches

8/20
8. She’s a Frequent Supporter at Matches

Lucy is often seen cheering for Harry at stadiums, both in England and abroad, becoming a fan-favorite figure in viral photos during major cricketing events.

9. Their Relationship is Built on Mutual Respect and Stability

9/20
9. Their Relationship is Built on Mutual Respect and Stability

Friends say their relationship is rooted in shared values and quiet support. It's this bond that helps Brook stay calm under international spotlight.

 

10. Marriage Rumors Are Swirling Among Fans

10/20
10. Marriage Rumors Are Swirling Among Fans

With over two years of dating and increasing public appearances, fans are speculating about a possible engagement soon—searches for “Harry Brook engagement” have steadily increased.

11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20
