Harry Brook Misses Century in 1st Test vs India – But Scores Big in Love With Girlfriend Lucy Lyles

Harry Brook narrowly missed a century, getting dismissed for 99 in the 1st Test against India, but while luck deserted him on the field, his personal life is thriving. Brook is in a long-term relationship with Lucy Lyles, a University of Manchester graduate and corporate professional. Lucy gained public attention during IPL 2023, when Brook credited her for his match-winning century. Despite her growing popularity, she prefers to maintain privacy. Known for her charitable work and consistent support, Lucy is often seen at Brook’s matches. Their strong bond has fans speculating about marriage, making them one of cricket’s most admired couples.