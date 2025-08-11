‘Hello, Main Virat Bol Raha Hoon…’ — Wrong Number Leads Cricket Fan To Once-In-A-Lifetime Chat With RCB Stars
In a bizarre twist, Rajat Patidar’s old mobile number landed in the hands of Chhattisgarh youth Manish Bisi, triggering surprise calls from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and other cricket stars. The mix-up began when the inactive number, still showing Patidar’s WhatsApp profile picture, was reassigned to Manish. Believing the calls were pranks, Manish joked with the players until Patidar contacted him to reclaim the number. A police visit quickly resolved the issue, with the SIM returned to Patidar. For Manish, a die-hard Kohli fan, it became a once-in-a-lifetime cricket moment.
1. Rajat Patidar’s Old Number Falls into New Hands
After being inactive for 90 days, Rajat Patidar’s old mobile number was deactivated and reassigned to 21-year-old Manish from Chhattisgarh, sparking a chain of surprising events. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
2. WhatsApp Profile Picture Sparks Curiosity
Upon activation, Patidar’s photograph still appeared as the WhatsApp DP, instantly confusing Manish and his friend Khemraj, who thought it was just a quirky tech glitch. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
3. Calls from Cricket Royalty Begin Flooding In
Within days, the new number received calls from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yash Dayal, and others — all looking for Patidar, leaving the young men both shocked and amused. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
4. Initial Reaction: “It’s a Prank”
Manish and Khemraj initially dismissed the calls as elaborate pranks, chatting casually with cricket stars without realizing the magnitude of the situation. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
5. Patidar Calls to Reclaim His Number
When Patidar personally contacted Manish, explaining the number’s importance for his cricket connections, the young men jokingly replied, “And we’re MS Dhoni,” refusing to believe him. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
6. “I’ll Send the Cops” Turns the Tide
Patidar’s warning led to swift police intervention. Within ten minutes, Gariaband police arrived at Manish’s home, confirming the caller’s real identity. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
7. Police Mediate and Resolve the Issue
The Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell and local law enforcement ensured the SIM card was returned to Patidar, ending the confusion in a matter of hours. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
8. A Dream Come True for a Cricket Fan
Khemraj described speaking to Virat Kohli as “life’s goal complete”, making the wrong-number mix-up a once-in-a-lifetime fan moment. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
9. Patidar’s Career High Adds Context
Just weeks earlier, Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings — making his number all the more significant for cricket connections. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
10. A Story That Proves Cricket Connects India in Unexpected Ways
From small-town villages to the world’s biggest cricket icons, this bizarre episode shows how cricket unites fans and players in the most unpredictable ways. (Photo Credit – Twitter)
