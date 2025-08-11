‘Hello, Main Virat Bol Raha Hoon…’ — Wrong Number Leads Cricket Fan To Once-In-A-Lifetime Chat With RCB Stars

photoDetails

In a bizarre twist, Rajat Patidar’s old mobile number landed in the hands of Chhattisgarh youth Manish Bisi, triggering surprise calls from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and other cricket stars. The mix-up began when the inactive number, still showing Patidar’s WhatsApp profile picture, was reassigned to Manish. Believing the calls were pranks, Manish joked with the players until Patidar contacted him to reclaim the number. A police visit quickly resolved the issue, with the SIM returned to Patidar. For Manish, a die-hard Kohli fan, it became a once-in-a-lifetime cricket moment.