Highest Run-Scorers For Each Team In WTC History: Joe Root For England, Rishabh Pant For India, And More - In Pics
The World Test Championship has seen several players score multiple runs. Here are the top run-scorers from each Test-playing nation.
Joe Root - 5,796 Runs (England)
Joe Root leads the overall charts for England with a staggering 5,796 runs in WTC history and continues to be a run machine for his side.
Steve Smith - 4,278 Runs (Australia)
In second place is Steve Smith, who has amassed 4,278 runs, making him Australia’s highest run-getter in WTC matches.
Babar Azam - 2,998 Runs (Pakistan)
Babar Azam has been the backbone of Pakistan’s batting line-up, accumulating 2,998 runs in the WTC to date.
Kane Williamson - 2,822 Runs (New Zealand)
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson follows closely with 2,822 runs, spearheading the Blackcaps' batting efforts in the championship.
Rishabh Pant - 2,719 Runs (India)
For India, Rishabh Pant recently surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the team’s leading WTC run-scorer, now sitting at 2,719 runs.
Dimuth Karunaratne - 2,642 Runs (Sri Lanka)
Sri Lanka’s experienced opener Dimuth Karunaratne tops his country’s tally with 2,642 runs in the WTC.
Kraigg Brathwaite - 2,268 Runs (West Indies)
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who recently played his 100th Test, has led from the front with 2,268 runs in WTC history.
Temba Bavuma - 1,992 Runs (South Africa)
South African skipper Temba Bavuma has scored 1,992 runs, making him his side’s most reliable WTC batter.
Liton Das - 1,976 Runs (Bangladesh)
For Bangladesh, Liton Das tops the chart with 1,976 runs, underlining his consistency in the longest format.
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo
Trending Photos