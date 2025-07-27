Advertisement
Highest Run-Scorers For Each Team In WTC History: Joe Root For England, Rishabh Pant For India, And More - In Pics

The World Test Championship has seen several players score multiple runs. Here are the top run-scorers from each Test-playing nation. 

 

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Joe Root - 5,796 Runs (England)

1/10
Joe Root - 5,796 Runs (England)

Joe Root leads the overall charts for England with a staggering 5,796 runs in WTC history and continues to be a run machine for his side.

 

Steve Smith - 4,278 Runs (Australia)

2/10
Steve Smith - 4,278 Runs (Australia)

In second place is Steve Smith, who has amassed 4,278 runs, making him Australia’s highest run-getter in WTC matches.

 

Babar Azam - 2,998 Runs (Pakistan)

3/10
Babar Azam - 2,998 Runs (Pakistan)

Babar Azam has been the backbone of Pakistan’s batting line-up, accumulating 2,998 runs in the WTC to date.

 

Kane Williamson - 2,822 Runs (New Zealand)

4/10
Kane Williamson - 2,822 Runs (New Zealand)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson follows closely with 2,822 runs, spearheading the Blackcaps' batting efforts in the championship.

 

Rishabh Pant - 2,719 Runs (India)

5/10
Rishabh Pant - 2,719 Runs (India)

For India, Rishabh Pant recently surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the team’s leading WTC run-scorer, now sitting at 2,719 runs.

 

Dimuth Karunaratne - 2,642 Runs (Sri Lanka)

6/10
Dimuth Karunaratne - 2,642 Runs (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s experienced opener Dimuth Karunaratne tops his country’s tally with 2,642 runs in the WTC.

 

Kraigg Brathwaite - 2,268 Runs (West Indies)

7/10
Kraigg Brathwaite - 2,268 Runs (West Indies)

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who recently played his 100th Test, has led from the front with 2,268 runs in WTC history.

 

Temba Bavuma - 1,992 Runs (South Africa)

8/10
Temba Bavuma - 1,992 Runs (South Africa)

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has scored 1,992 runs, making him his side’s most reliable WTC batter.

 

Liton Das - 1,976 Runs (Bangladesh)

9/10
Liton Das - 1,976 Runs (Bangladesh)

For Bangladesh, Liton Das tops the chart with 1,976 runs, underlining his consistency in the longest format.

 

10/10

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo

