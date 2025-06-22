Highest Score By Indian Captain In England: Shubman Gill Joins Elite List With Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni - Check Full List
Explore the highest Test scores by Indian captains on English soil. These innings reflect different eras of leadership in Indian cricket. Each innings helped define their captaincy and left legacies at iconic English venues.
Mohammad Azharuddin – 179 runs, Manchester (1990)
Azharuddin crafted a brilliant 179 at Old Trafford, Manchester, in August 1990. Batting with flair, he stitched a key 112-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar and ended the series as India’s top run-scorer (426 at 85.20)
Virat Kohli – 149 runs, Birmingham (2018)
Facing tough seam bowling at Edgbaston, Kohli played a defiantly patient yet elegant 149. Coming in at 100/5, he anchored India’s recovery, scoring 22 boundaries and shielding the lower order.
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi – 148 runs, Leeds (1967)
In the 1967 Leeds Test, Pataudi, playing as captain, contributed a vital 148 in challenging conditions. His innings helped India amass 628/8 declared and gain a commanding position in the match.
Shubman Gill – 147 runs, Leeds (2025)
Gill scored 147 on debut as Test captain at Headingley in June 2025. The emotional, masterful innings set the tone for India’s first innings total of 471.
Sourav Ganguly – 128 runs, Leeds (2002)
Ganguly’s 128 came during India’s commanding innings at Leeds in 2002, part of a mammoth 628/8 declared. His knock included 14 boundaries and showcased his dominance as captain.
Vijay Hazare – 89 runs, Leeds
Hazare’s 89 in Leeds, though short of a century, represented one of the stronger captains’ knocks in England during his era (1930s).
Ajit Wadekar – 85 runs, London (1974)
During the 1974 tour, Captain Ajit Wadekar scored 85 in a Test in London. Though India lost the match, the innings stood out as one of the few substantial contributions from the captain
MS Dhoni – 82 runs, Nottingham (2014)
MS Dhoni’s highest in England came at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, an unbeaten 82 during the 2014 Test. It demonstrated his resilience and batting technique in his Test career.
Trending Photos