Highest Test Score By An Indian In Each Country: Sachin Tendulkar In 4 Countries, Shubman Gill In England And More - Check Full List
Indians have dominated in every country, whether Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan or the West Indies. Players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag have dominated their home ground in their style. Here is the list of the highest individual scores by an Indian in each country.
Sachin Tendulkar – 241 in Australia (Sydney, 2004)*
Tendulkar crafted a marathon unbeaten 241 off 436 deliveries at the SCG during the 2003–04 series. eschewing cover drives, he led India to 705/7 declared, earning praise as "the most disciplined and determined innings" of his career.
Sachin Tendulkar – 248 in Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2004)*
Tendulkar’s unbeaten 248 in Dhaka remains his highest Test score, dominating the match and steering India to a position of control. Though detailed match reports are scant here, the knock stands as a benchmark in subcontinental Tests.
Shubman Gill – 269 in England (Edgbaston, 2025)
Gill smashed 269 at Edgbaston, becoming the highest-scoring Indian in England. His innings included a stunning 203-run partnership with Jadeja, rescuing India from 211/5 and pushing the total to 587.
Virender Sehwag – 319 in India (Chennai, 2008)
In 2008, Sehwag pulverized South Africa with a rapid 319 in Chennai, his second triple-century, scoring at roughly a run-a-ball pace. His explosive innings drove India to 627 and earned him play-of-the-match honors.
Mohammed Azharuddin – 192 in New Zealand (Auckland, 1990)
Azhar’s top Test score abroad came with 192 in New Zealand, where he was renowned for elegant stroke play and resilience in foreign conditions.
Virender Sehwag – 309 in Pakistan (Multan, 2004)
Sehwag made history by hitting an aggressive 309 in Multan, India’s first-ever Test triple century, setting the tone for his fearless style and putting Pakistan under pressure.
Sachin Tendulkar – 169 in South Africa (Cape Town,1997)
At an overseas venue like Pretoria or Johannesburg, Tendulkar’s 169 remains his highest in Cape Town, South Africa, a gritty response on testing wickets.
Sachin Tendulkar – 203 in Sri Lanka (Colombo, 2010)
Tendulkar scored 203 against Sri Lanka, forming a strong partnership with Suresh Raina and taking the team total to 707 runs in the first innings.
Sunil Gavaskar – 220 in the West Indies (Port Of Spain, 1971)
At Caribbean locales such as Kingston or Port of Spain, Gavaskar’s 220 was a testament to his skill and patience against pace and bounce.
VVS Laxman – 140 in Zimbabwe (Bulawayo, 2005)
Laxman’s highest there, 140, showcased his classical elegance and control on Zimbabwean pitches, anchoring India’s innings.
