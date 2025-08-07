Advertisement
History Of Asia Cup Champions From 1984 To 2023: Inaugural Champion, Historical Win Of India Vs Pakistan And More - In Pics

The Asia Cup is one of Asia’s most prestigious cricket tournaments, featuring top teams like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Since its inception in 1984, the tournament has witnessed intense rivalries, legendary performances, and evolving formats.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Introduction to the Asia Cup

1/8
Introduction to the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments on the continent, bringing together top Asian nations like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others. Started in 1984, the tournament is played either in One Day International (ODI) or Twenty20 (T20I) format, depending on the upcoming ICC event. It has become a platform for intense rivalries, passionate fans, and historic moments.

India: The Most Successful Team

2/8
India: The Most Successful Team

India stands as the most successful team in Asia Cup history with 8 titles to its name. The team first lifted the trophy in the inaugural 1984 edition and most recently clinched the title in 2023. India’s 8 titles: 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023

 

Sri Lanka: The Consistent Contenders

3/8
Sri Lanka: The Consistent Contenders

Sri Lanka has been a powerhouse in Asia Cup history, winning the title 6 times. Their victories came in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and most recently in 2022. Sri Lanka has made the final more times than any other nation, making them a consistent threat in the tournament.

 

Pakistan: The Unpredictable Force

4/8
Pakistan: The Unpredictable Force

Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice, in 2000 and 2012. Though they haven’t won as often as India or Sri Lanka, Pakistan has always brought unpredictability and excitement to the tournament. 

 

Changing Formats: ODI to T20I

5/8
Changing Formats: ODI to T20I

Since 2016, the Asia Cup has alternated formats between ODIs and T20Is. This change aligns the tournament with the format of the next ICC World Cup, helping teams prepare accordingly. 

 

Other Participants and Growth

6/8
Other Participants and Growth

Apart from the big three, nations like Bangladesh and Afghanistan have made significant strides. Bangladesh has reached multiple finals, pushing stronger teams to the limit. Afghanistan, with its explosive talent, has turned into a dark horse.

 

Most Recent Edition: 2023

7/8
Most Recent Edition: 2023

The 2023 Asia Cup, held in a hybrid format between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, ended with India thrashing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a one-sided final. This dominant win gave India its 8th title. 

 

Legacy of the Asia Cup

8/8
Legacy of the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup has grown into more than just a regional event. It has become a celebration of cricketing passion in Asia. Whether it’s India vs Pakistan thrillers or underdog surprises, the Asia Cup continues to provide iconic moments. With each edition, the tournament strengthens its legacy and deepens cricket's roots across the continent.

 

