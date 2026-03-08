History Repeating? 10 Eerie similarities between Team India’s 2023 ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup 2026

photoDetails

english

3024715

India’s journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has drawn striking comparisons with their dominant campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup. From a semifinal victory at Wankhede Stadium to a return to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final, several patterns mirror the earlier tournament. India’s strong run through the competition, key bowling performances, and notable player coincidences have revived memories of the 2023 campaign that ended in heartbreak against Australia. As the 2026 final approaches, analysts and fans are closely examining these similarities to understand whether history could repeat or if India will finally rewrite the ending.