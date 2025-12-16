Homecomings In IPL Auction 2026: David Miller To LSG, Quinton de Kock To KKR & Matheesha Pathirana To CSK - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2996530

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is shaping into a battle of brains rather than budgets. With no RTM cards and uneven purses, franchises are increasingly targeting buybacks to regain familiar players at reduced prices. From CSK’s likely reunion with Matheesha Pathirana to KKR’s calculated interest in Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer, smart releases could redefine auction success. Teams like LSG may also revisit trusted names such as Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller. This evolving strategy could save crores, influence bidding patterns, and make IPL 2026 one of the most tactically fascinating auctions yet.