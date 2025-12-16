Homecomings In IPL Auction 2026: David Miller To LSG, Quinton de Kock To KKR & Matheesha Pathirana To CSK - In Pics

Advertisement
The IPL 2026 mini-auction is shaping into a battle of brains rather than budgets. With no RTM cards and uneven purses, franchises are increasingly targeting buybacks to regain familiar players at reduced prices. From CSK’s likely reunion with Matheesha Pathirana to KKR’s calculated interest in Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer, smart releases could redefine auction success. Teams like LSG may also revisit trusted names such as Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller. This evolving strategy could save crores, influence bidding patterns, and make IPL 2026 one of the most tactically fascinating auctions yet.

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
1. Buyback Strategy Takes Center Stage

Releasing high-cost players to re-acquire them cheaper has become a calculated IPL auction tactic, reshaping squad economics and allowing teams to fix gaps without blowing their entire purse.(Photo Credit - X)

2. CSK and Matheesha Pathirana Look Inevitable

Despite a poor IPL 2025, Pathirana’s death-overs value at Chepauk suits CSK perfectly. Expect Chennai to chase him aggressively at nearly half his previous price.(Photo Credit - X)

3. KKR’s Massive Purse Changes the Market

With over INR 64 crore and multiple slots, KKR can dictate bidding tempo, influence player prices, and comfortably attempt buybacks without compromising long-term squad balance.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Quinton de Kock Still Fits KKR’s Template

Form dipped, class did not. De Kock remains an explosive opener and wicketkeeper, exactly what KKR lack. A cheaper reunion feels logical and low risk.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Venkatesh Iyer’s Return Depends on Cameron Green

KKR’s interest in Cameron Green could decide Iyer’s fate. If Green arrives big-money, Iyer becomes optional. If not, a mid-range buyback becomes attractive.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Mumbai Indians Stay on the Sidelines

With a near-complete squad and minimal purse, MI are unlikely to influence buyback battles, allowing richer teams to quietly execute their auction plans.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Ravi Bishnoi’s Scarcity Boosts His Value

Indian leg-spinners remain rare. Even with mixed returns, Bishnoi’s skill set could tempt LSG into a buyback rather than gambling on untested alternatives.(Photo Credit - X)

8. David Miller’s Experience Still Sells

One bad season does not erase years of finishing pedigree. Miller’s calm under pressure keeps him relevant, with CSK or LSG potential landing spots. (Photo Credit - X)

9. No RTM Cards Raise Auction Risk

Without Right to Match, franchises must judge market sentiment perfectly. One misread bid could mean losing a familiar player forever. (Photo Credit - X)

10. Buybacks Could Save Crores Across Teams

Collectively, franchises could save INR 30 to 40 crore through smart releases and re-signings, making IPL 2026 a masterclass in financial chess. (Photo Credit - X)

