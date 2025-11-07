Advertisement
NewsPhotosHong Kong Sixes 2025 All You Need to Know About: Squads, Schedule, and Live Streaming Guide
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 All You Need to Know About: Squads, Schedule, and Live Streaming Guide

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 kicks off on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, featuring 12 international teams in a thrilling six-a-side cricket format. India, led by Dinesh Karthik, aims to reclaim glory after winning only once in 2005, with stars like Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny in the squad. The tournament features pools with South Africa, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and more, followed by knockout quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Fans can watch live on Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv, FanCode, and Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel, ensuring global access to scores, highlights, and updates from this high-octane cricket event.

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 07:52 AM IST
1. Tournament Dates and Venue

1/10
1. Tournament Dates and Venue

 

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 kicks off on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, bringing together 12 international teams for fast-paced six-a-side cricket.

2. India’s Squad and Captain

2/10
2. India’s Squad and Captain

 

India is led by Dinesh Karthik, missing Ravichandran Ashwin due to injury. The squad includes Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, and Bharath Chipli.

3. Historic Performance of India

3/10
3. Historic Performance of India

 

India has lifted the Hong Kong Sixes trophy only once (2005) and finished runners-up twice, making this edition a crucial opportunity to reclaim glory in a competitive field.

4. Pool Stage Groups

4/10
4. Pool Stage Groups

The group stage pools are:

Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal Pool B: Australia, England, UAE Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait Pool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong (China)

5. Tournament Format Explained

5/10
5. Tournament Format Explained

 

The competition starts with a single round-robin group stage. Top two teams from each pool advance to knockout quarterfinals, while others compete in bowl and plate fixtures to determine final rankings.

6. Full International Squads

6/10
6. Full International Squads

 

All 12 teams feature star players like Alex Ross, Joe Denly, Gulbadin Naib, Jordan Morris, Lahiru Madushanka, and Abbas Afridi, ensuring intense cricket battles in every match.

7. Live Streaming and TV Coverage

7/10
7. Live Streaming and TV Coverage

 

Fans can catch every match live on Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv, FanCode app, and Cricket Hong Kong’s YouTube channel, offering global access to real-time Sixes action.

8. Daily Match Schedule

8/10
8. Daily Match Schedule

 

Key fixtures include India vs Pakistan on November 7 at 1:05 PM IST. The tournament spans group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final from November 7–9, with early morning matches starting at 5:45 AM IST.

9. Why Hong Kong Sixes Matters

9/10
9. Why Hong Kong Sixes Matters

 

Since the 1990s, Hong Kong Sixes has showcased fast-paced, spectator-friendly cricket, giving associate nations and fans a chance to witness international cricket stars in action.

10. Fan Engagement and Updates

10/10
10. Fan Engagement and Updates

 

For live scores, player stats, and squad updates, follow official platforms like Sony Sports, Cricket Hong Kong, and social media channels for real-time highlights and behind-the-scenes coverage.

 

 

