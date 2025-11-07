Hong Kong Sixes 2025 All You Need to Know About: Squads, Schedule, and Live Streaming Guide

photoDetails

english

2981075

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 kicks off on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, featuring 12 international teams in a thrilling six-a-side cricket format. India, led by Dinesh Karthik, aims to reclaim glory after winning only once in 2005, with stars like Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny in the squad. The tournament features pools with South Africa, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and more, followed by knockout quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Fans can watch live on Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv, FanCode, and Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel, ensuring global access to scores, highlights, and updates from this high-octane cricket event.