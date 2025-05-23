How Can Gujarat Titans Still Secure Top-Two Spot In IPL 2025 Playoffs After Defeat Against LSG?

photoDetails

english

2905040

Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to Lucknow Super Giants, complicating their chances of finishing in the IPL 2025 top two. Currently with 18 points from 13 matches, GT must win their final game against Chennai Super Kings to keep hopes alive. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), both on 17 points with games in hand, can surpass GT by winning their remaining matches. For GT to secure a top-two spot and the Qualifier 1 advantage, they need at least one slip-up from either RCB or PBKS. GT’s fate is in their hands but depends heavily on other results.