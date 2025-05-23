Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905056https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/how-can-gujarat-titans-still-secure-top-two-spot-in-ipl-2025-playoffs-after-defeat-against-lsg-2905056
NewsPhotosHow Can Gujarat Titans Still Secure Top-Two Spot In IPL 2025 Playoffs After Defeat Against LSG?
photoDetails

How Can Gujarat Titans Still Secure Top-Two Spot In IPL 2025 Playoffs After Defeat Against LSG?

Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to Lucknow Super Giants, complicating their chances of finishing in the IPL 2025 top two. Currently with 18 points from 13 matches, GT must win their final game against Chennai Super Kings to keep hopes alive. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), both on 17 points with games in hand, can surpass GT by winning their remaining matches. For GT to secure a top-two spot and the Qualifier 1 advantage, they need at least one slip-up from either RCB or PBKS. GT’s fate is in their hands but depends heavily on other results.

 

Updated:May 23, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Gujarat Titans’ Top-Two Finish Hinges on Final Match Win vs Chennai Super Kings

1/20
1. Gujarat Titans’ Top-Two Finish Hinges on Final Match Win vs Chennai Super Kings

GT must beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league match to boost their points to 20, a near-essential step to securing a top-two spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Follow Us

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings Are Hot on GT’s Heels

2/20
2. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings Are Hot on GT’s Heels

RCB and PBKS currently have 17 points each from fewer matches and can overtake GT if they win all their remaining fixtures, reaching a potential 21 points, pushing GT out of top two.

Follow Us

3. Losing to CSK Could Push Gujarat Titans to Third Place or Lower

3/20
3. Losing to CSK Could Push Gujarat Titans to Third Place or Lower

If GT loses their final game, both RCB and PBKS have multiple scenarios to surpass them, possibly relegating Gujarat Titans to third place or outside top two.

Follow Us

4. GT Needs RCB or PBKS to Lose At Least One Remaining Match

4/20
4. GT Needs RCB or PBKS to Lose At Least One Remaining Match

Even with a win against CSK, GT’s top-two finish depends on RCB or PBKS losing at least one of their last two games. This is crucial for GT to maintain their qualifying advantage.

Follow Us

5. Remaining Fixtures for Key Contenders Will Shape Playoff Outcomes

5/20
5. Remaining Fixtures for Key Contenders Will Shape Playoff Outcomes

Matches like RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals are high-impact IPL 2025 games that could influence GT’s fate dramatically.

Follow Us

6. Gujarat Titans’ Current Points: 18 from 13 Matches

6/20
6. Gujarat Titans’ Current Points: 18 from 13 Matches

GT leads the table with 18 points, but RCB and PBKS have games in hand and could surpass them if GT falters in the final stretch.

Follow Us

7. Finishing in Top Two Is Vital for Qualifier 1 Advantage

7/20
7. Finishing in Top Two Is Vital for Qualifier 1 Advantage

A top-two finish grants GT a shot at Qualifier 1, offering a valuable second chance to reach the IPL 2025 final — a strategic edge over teams finishing lower.

Follow Us

8. GT’s Loss to LSG By 33 Runs Has Complicated Their Road to Top Two

8/20
8. GT’s Loss to LSG By 33 Runs Has Complicated Their Road to Top Two

The defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at home dented GT’s dominance and increased pressure on their last match to secure the upper playoff seed.

Follow Us

9. Mumbai Indians and Other Teams Can Also Influence GT’s Standing

9/20
9. Mumbai Indians and Other Teams Can Also Influence GT’s Standing

With teams like Mumbai Indians still contesting for wins, outcomes like MI beating Punjab Kings could indirectly affect GT’s chances.

 

Follow Us

10. GT’s Fate Is Still in Their Hands But Requires Some Help

10/20
10. GT’s Fate Is Still in Their Hands But Requires Some Help

Ultimately, Gujarat Titans control their destiny with a must-win match against CSK, but also rely on other results favoring them to clinch a coveted top-two playoff finish.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 playoffsGujarat Titans top two chancesGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super KingsIPL 2025 points tableGujarat Titans playoff scenariosIPL 2025 Gujarat Titans latest newsRoyal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2025Punjab Kings IPL 2025 matchesLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat TitansIPL 2025 qualifier 1 advantageGujarat Titans IPL 2025 scheduleIPL 2025 final league matchesGujarat Titans IPL 2025 analysisIPL 2025 playoff race updatesGujarat Titans IPL points 2025IPL 2025 must-win gamesIPL 2025 points table predictionGujarat Titans top two finish probabilityIPL 2025 team standingsGujarat Titans match results 2025IPL 2025 playoffs formatGujarat Titans IPL 2025 win chancesIPL 2025 last league matchGujarat Titans defeat Lucknow Super GiantsIPL 2025 cricket newsIPL 2025 top teamsGujarat Titans playoff qualificationIPL 2025 Mumbai Indians impactIPL 2025 live scoresIPL 2025 trending keywordsGujarat Titans playoff hopes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 playoffs
IPL Teams With The Most Playoff Qualifications: CSK Tops List, MI & RCB Follow- Check Rankings
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers business ventures
Top 5 Indian Cricketers Who Are Now Business Tycoons: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And More - Check Details
camera icon6
title
First For India: Eiffel Tower-Inspired Rotating Restaurant At 125 Feet Height On Goa's Zuari Bridge - Check Cost, Opening Date, Other Details
camera icon10
title
10 oldest countries in world
10 Oldest Countries In The World, India Ranks At….Check Full List Here
camera icon8
title
IPL 2026 player releases
7 Retained IPL Players Who Might Be Released Before IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Mayank Yadav & More - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK