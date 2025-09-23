How Can IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Happen? Qualification Scenarios Explained

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours has set up a thrilling qualification race, with India and Bangladesh leading while Pakistan and Sri Lanka face must-win battles. India’s dominant victory over Pakistan, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 74, has boosted their net run rate and strengthened their final chances. For Pakistan, survival hinges on beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to keep alive hopes of a dream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final. With Bangladesh eyeing a historic berth and Sri Lanka fighting to avoid elimination, every game now feels like a knockout, promising high drama and unforgettable cricketing moments.