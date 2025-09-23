Advertisement
How Can IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Happen? Qualification Scenarios Explained
How Can IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Happen? Qualification Scenarios Explained

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours has set up a thrilling qualification race, with India and Bangladesh leading while Pakistan and Sri Lanka face must-win battles. India’s dominant victory over Pakistan, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 74, has boosted their net run rate and strengthened their final chances. For Pakistan, survival hinges on beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to keep alive hopes of a dream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final. With Bangladesh eyeing a historic berth and Sri Lanka fighting to avoid elimination, every game now feels like a knockout, promising high drama and unforgettable cricketing moments.

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
1. India's Dominance Over Pakistan Continues

1/11
1. India's Dominance Over Pakistan Continues

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Super 4s, with Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 74 setting the tone. This win gave India a superior net run rate, strengthening their grip on the final. Photo credit: Twitter

2. Bangladesh's Surprise Edge in Super Fours

2/11
2. Bangladesh's Surprise Edge in Super Fours

Bangladesh stunned Sri Lanka with a four-wicket win, boosting their qualification hopes. With two points already, they are in a strong position to fight for a historic final berth. Photo credit: Twitter

3. Pakistan's Do-or-Die Clash Against Sri Lanka

3/11
3. Pakistan's Do-or-Die Clash Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday to stay alive. A loss would officially knock them out of the Asia Cup 2025 and crush dreams of another India-Pakistan showdown. Photo credit: Twitter

4. Why the Bangladesh Match Becomes a Virtual Semi-Final

4/11
4. Why the Bangladesh Match Becomes a Virtual Semi-Final

If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, their final Super 4s game against Bangladesh on Thursday effectively becomes a virtual semi-final, with a spot in the title clash on the line. Photo credit: Twitter

5. India vs Bangladesh Could Decide Pakistan's Fate

5/11
5. India vs Bangladesh Could Decide Pakistan's Fate

India face Bangladesh on Wednesday, and a win for India would secure their final berth. That result would directly shape Pakistan’s qualification chances against Bangladesh. Photo credit: Twitter

6. Net Run Rate: The Silent Game-Changer

6/11
6. Net Run Rate: The Silent Game-Changer

India’s +0.689 NRR gives them a huge cushion, while Pakistan sit at -0.689. Even with wins, net run rate could determine whether Pakistan qualify for the final. Photo credit: Twitter

7. Sri Lanka's Fading Hopes in the Tournament

7/11
7. Sri Lanka's Fading Hopes in the Tournament

Two losses would eliminate Sri Lanka from contention, making their clash against Pakistan a last chance. They could also play spoiler in the race for the final. Photo credit: Twitter

8. Pakistan's Batting Struggles Under Pressure

8/11
8. Pakistan's Batting Struggles Under Pressure

Despite flashes from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s middle order remains shaky. Against India, Shivam Dube’s strikes exposed their batting depth — a worrying sign moving forward. Photo credit: Twitter

9. Tempers Flare in India-Pakistan Rivalry

9/11
9. Tempers Flare in India-Pakistan Rivalry

Abhishek Sharma’s heated exchanges with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf’s clash with Shubman Gill added spice to the rivalry. Another final between the sides could see even more drama. Photo credit: Twitter

10. Dream Scenario: Three Consecutive India-Pakistan Clashes

10/11
10. Dream Scenario: Three Consecutive India-Pakistan Clashes

If Pakistan win both remaining matches, cricket fans could witness three back-to-back India vs Pakistan games — group stage, Super 4s, and the grand final — a historic rivalry sequence. Photo credit: Twitter

11/11
