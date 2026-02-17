Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017821https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/how-can-pakistan-australia-get-knocked-out-of-t20-world-cup-2026-3017821
NewsPhotosHow can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
photoDetails

How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?

Australia and Pakistan are facing possible early exits from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. Pakistan must defeat Namibia and improve their net run rate to avoid elimination pressure from the USA. Australia’s survival depends on Zimbabwe losing both remaining matches and a convincing win over Oman. With Sri Lanka and India already qualified, the Super 8 race highlights the growing competitiveness of emerging teams like Zimbabwe and USA. The qualification math underscores how net run rate, match margins, and upset results can reshape global tournaments and redefine cricket’s shifting balance of power.

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Pakistan must beat Namibia to stay alive

1/11
1. Pakistan must beat Namibia to stay alive

Pakistan’s final Group A match against Namibia is effectively a knockout. A defeat would leave them stranded on four points and end their Super 8 hopes regardless of other results.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Net run rate could still hurt Pakistan

2/11
2. Net run rate could still hurt Pakistan

Even if Pakistan win, their negative NRR (-0.403) leaves them vulnerable. A narrow victory could trigger a net run rate battle with USA, whose strong +0.788 gives them a significant cushion.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. USA’s superior NRR puts pressure on Pakistan

3/11
3. USA’s superior NRR puts pressure on Pakistan

USA’s healthy net run rate means Pakistan cannot rely on a close win. A commanding victory is essential to avoid qualification being decided by decimal margins.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Pakistan still control their destiny

4/11
4. Pakistan still control their destiny

Despite setbacks, Pakistan remain masters of their fate. A convincing win over Namibia should secure progression and eliminate dependence on complex qualification permutations.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Australia could be eliminated before their next match

5/11
5. Australia could be eliminated before their next match

Australia’s fate may be sealed if Zimbabwe defeat Ireland. That result would guarantee Zimbabwe’s progression and mathematically eliminate Australia from the Super 8 race.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Zimbabwe hold the key to Australia’s survival

6/11
6. Zimbabwe hold the key to Australia’s survival

With two wins already, Zimbabwe need just one more victory to advance. Their strong form has turned them into the decisive factor in Australia’s qualification equation.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Australia must beat Oman convincingly

7/11
7. Australia must beat Oman convincingly

If still alive, Australia must defeat Oman by a big margin to boost net run rate and stay competitive in a potential three-way tie scenario.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Zimbabwe must lose both remaining matches

8/11
8. Zimbabwe must lose both remaining matches

Australia’s survival requires Zimbabwe to lose against Ireland and Sri Lanka. Even one Zimbabwe victory ends Australia’s chances immediately.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. A three-way tie could decide Australia’s fate

9/11
9. A three-way tie could decide Australia’s fate

If results align, Australia, Zimbabwe and another contender could finish level on four points. In that scenario, net run rate becomes the ultimate qualifier.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Emerging teams are reshaping the T20 landscape

10/11
10. Emerging teams are reshaping the T20 landscape

Zimbabwe’s surge and USA’s strong showing highlight cricket’s shifting balance, where traditional powerhouses face elimination threats from rapidly improving associate and emerging nations.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
T20 World Cup 2026 scenariosAustralia elimination T20 World CupPakistan Qualification ScenarioSuper 8 qualification rulesICC T20 World Cup points tablePakistan vs Namibia must winZimbabwe vs Ireland result impactAustralia Super 8 chancesT20 World Cup net run rate rulesPakistan NRR equationAustralia knocked out todayGroup B qualification scenarioGroup A standings T20 World cupUSA cricket T20 World Cup performanceZimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026Sri Lanka qualified Super 8cricket tournament qualification ruleshow teams qualify T20 World CupPakistan cricket news 2026Australia cricket crisisICC tournament format explainedemerging teams in T20 cricketassociate nations rise cricketcricket super 8 format explainedT20 World Cup group stage mathPakistan cricket latest updateAustralia cricket latest newsNamibia vs Pakistan match importancecricket fans qualification scenariosICC T20 World Cup updates
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Yuvraj Samra: Meet Canada’s 19-year-old batsman who became first from Associate nation to score century in T20 World Cup 2026
camera icon7
title
Job
Sensing a potential Job loss? 6 essential strategies to prepare financially --Explained
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Who is Payal Gaming? Viral Ishan Kishan video from IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026 sparks buzz