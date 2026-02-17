How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?

photoDetails

Australia and Pakistan are facing possible early exits from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. Pakistan must defeat Namibia and improve their net run rate to avoid elimination pressure from the USA. Australia’s survival depends on Zimbabwe losing both remaining matches and a convincing win over Oman. With Sri Lanka and India already qualified, the Super 8 race highlights the growing competitiveness of emerging teams like Zimbabwe and USA. The qualification math underscores how net run rate, match margins, and upset results can reshape global tournaments and redefine cricket’s shifting balance of power.