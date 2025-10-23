How Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's Team Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals?
India’s Women’s Cricket Team faces a crucial clash against New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as they aim to secure a semi-final berth. With both teams on four points, India leads on net run rate (+0.526), making this match a virtual qualifier. A win will guarantee India’s progression, while a loss leaves qualification dependent on other results, including England defeating New Zealand and India beating Bangladesh. Star players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma could prove decisive. Fans can watch the high-stakes India vs New Zealand WODI live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network, ensuring full coverage of the semi-final race.
1. India vs New Zealand: A Virtual Qualifier
India’s clash against New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai is pivotal. A win here can almost guarantee a semi-final berth thanks to India’s superior net run rate.
2. Current Points Table Snapshot
India and New Zealand both have four points, but India leads on net run rate (+0.526 vs -0.245). Net run rate only comes into play if wins are tied.
3. Win-and-Progress Scenario
A victory over New Zealand would take India to six points with three wins, ensuring semi-final qualification even if the final match against Bangladesh is lost.
4. Losing to New Zealand Isn’t the End
If India loses, qualification depends on defeating Bangladesh in the final game and England defeating New Zealand, highlighting how other results can impact India’s semi-final chances.
5. Washout Scenario Benefits India
A rain-affected or washed-out match against New Zealand favors India, as the team would maintain a win advantage, keeping semi-final hopes alive.
6. Women’s World Cup 2025 Tie-Break Rules
If points are equal:
Most wins first Net run rate next Head-to-head results Original league seedings last. Understanding these rules is key for fans and analysts alike.
7. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record
Out of 57 encounters, New Zealand leads 34-22, with one tie. India won their last warm-up match in Bengaluru, boosting confidence ahead of this crucial league game.
8. Star Players to Watch
India: Deepti Sharma (13 wickets, average 20) New Zealand: Sophie Devine (260 runs, average 87) Their performances could be decisive in the India vs New Zealand clash.
9. Where to Watch Live
Fans can catch the match live on JioHotstar app & website or via Star Sports Network in India. Match timing: 3:00 PM IST.
10. Semi-Final Scenarios for Other Contenders
New Zealand: Must beat India and hope for a favorable result against England. Sri Lanka: Needs India to lose both games and a victory over Pakistan, plus NRR advantage.
