Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975264https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/how-harmanpreet-kaurs-indian-womens-team-qualify-for-icc-womens-world-cup-2025-semifinals-2975264
NewsPhotosHow Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's Team Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals?
photoDetails

How Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's Team Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals?

India’s Women’s Cricket Team faces a crucial clash against New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as they aim to secure a semi-final berth. With both teams on four points, India leads on net run rate (+0.526), making this match a virtual qualifier. A win will guarantee India’s progression, while a loss leaves qualification dependent on other results, including England defeating New Zealand and India beating Bangladesh. Star players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma could prove decisive. Fans can watch the high-stakes India vs New Zealand WODI live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network, ensuring full coverage of the semi-final race.

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India vs New Zealand: A Virtual Qualifier

1/11
1. India vs New Zealand: A Virtual Qualifier

 

India’s clash against New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai is pivotal. A win here can almost guarantee a semi-final berth thanks to India’s superior net run rate.

Follow Us

2. Current Points Table Snapshot

2/11
2. Current Points Table Snapshot

 

India and New Zealand both have four points, but India leads on net run rate (+0.526 vs -0.245). Net run rate only comes into play if wins are tied.

Follow Us

3. Win-and-Progress Scenario

3/11
3. Win-and-Progress Scenario

 

A victory over New Zealand would take India to six points with three wins, ensuring semi-final qualification even if the final match against Bangladesh is lost.

Follow Us

4. Losing to New Zealand Isn’t the End

4/11
4. Losing to New Zealand Isn’t the End

 

If India loses, qualification depends on defeating Bangladesh in the final game and England defeating New Zealand, highlighting how other results can impact India’s semi-final chances.

Follow Us

5. Washout Scenario Benefits India

5/11
5. Washout Scenario Benefits India

 

A rain-affected or washed-out match against New Zealand favors India, as the team would maintain a win advantage, keeping semi-final hopes alive.

Follow Us

6. Women’s World Cup 2025 Tie-Break Rules

6/11
6. Women’s World Cup 2025 Tie-Break Rules

 

If points are equal:

Most wins first Net run rate next Head-to-head results Original league seedings last. Understanding these rules is key for fans and analysts alike.

Follow Us

7. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

7/11
7. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

 

Out of 57 encounters, New Zealand leads 34-22, with one tie. India won their last warm-up match in Bengaluru, boosting confidence ahead of this crucial league game.

Follow Us

8. Star Players to Watch

8/11
8. Star Players to Watch

 

India: Deepti Sharma (13 wickets, average 20) New Zealand: Sophie Devine (260 runs, average 87) Their performances could be decisive in the India vs New Zealand clash.

Follow Us

9. Where to Watch Live

9/11
9. Where to Watch Live

Fans can catch the match live on JioHotstar app & website or via Star Sports Network in India. Match timing: 3:00 PM IST.

Follow Us

10. Semi-Final Scenarios for Other Contenders

10/11
10. Semi-Final Scenarios for Other Contenders

 

New Zealand: Must beat India and hope for a favorable result against England. Sri Lanka: Needs India to lose both games and a victory over Pakistan, plus NRR advantage.

 

 

 

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India women’s cricket team 2025Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-finalsIndia vs New Zealand Live scoreHarmanpreet Kaur captainDeepti Sharma wicketsSophie Devine runs 2025ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 scheduleIndia semi-final qualification scenariosWomen’s Cricket World Cup points tableIndia vs Bangladesh WODI 2025New Zealand Women cricket team 2025India vs New Zealand head-to-headWODI World Cup 2025 fixturesIndia Women vs New Zealand Women streamingStar Sports Women’s Cricket liveJioHotstar WODI live streamingIndia Women win probabilityWomen’s Cricket World Cup 2025 net run rateIndia vs New Zealand match previewWomen’s ODI World Cup points table 2025India women cricket team newsWODI World Cup 2025 highlightsICC Women’s Cricket live updatesIndia Women semi-final chancesNew Zealand Women vs India Women predictionsWomen’s Cricket World Cup last semi-final spotHarmanpreet Kaur performance 2025Deepti Sharma leading wicket-takerIndia Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Captaincy Status: Pat Cummins Leads Confidently, Sanju Samson Eyes Exit, Rishabh Pant Doubtful - Check All Teams Update
camera icon7
title
Rishabh Tandon
Who Was Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer? All You Need To Know About Actor-Singer Who Passed Away Due To Heart Attack
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Why The Adelaide Oval Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Hunting Ground?
camera icon10
title
World’s Most Powerful Militaries 2025
Global Firepower Index 2025: World’s 10 Most Powerful Militaries Ranked
camera icon9
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025: From Floral To Minimal – 6 Simple And Easy Last-Minute Mehendi Designs You Can Try At Home For A Festive Look