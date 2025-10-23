photoDetails

India’s Women’s Cricket Team faces a crucial clash against New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as they aim to secure a semi-final berth. With both teams on four points, India leads on net run rate (+0.526), making this match a virtual qualifier. A win will guarantee India’s progression, while a loss leaves qualification dependent on other results, including England defeating New Zealand and India beating Bangladesh. Star players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma could prove decisive. Fans can watch the high-stakes India vs New Zealand WODI live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network, ensuring full coverage of the semi-final race.