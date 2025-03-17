How IPL 2025 Player Replacements Work: Rules, Salary Cap, And Controversies
Player replacements in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have always sparked debates, and IPL 2025 is no exception. With multiple last-minute changes and even legal complications, understanding the rules has never been more important. Whether you're a fan, player, or franchise strategist, here are the 10 most crucial aspects of the IPL player replacement regulations you need to know.
1. Replacements Allowed for Season-Ending Injuries
The BCCI permits franchises to replace players only if they suffer a season-ending injury or illness, either before or during the tournament.
2. Extended Mid-Season Replacement Window
This year, the replacement deadline has been extended to the 12th league match of the team, compared to the previous rule that allowed replacements only till the seventh match.
3. Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) Requirement
Any replacement player must be part of the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) for the relevant season to be eligible for recruitment.
4. Replacement Players’ Fee Cap
The fee of a replacement player cannot exceed the salary of the player he is replacing. However, franchises are free to sign players at their base price.
5. Mid-Season Replacements for Injured Players Have Specific Criteria
A doctor nominated by the BCCI must confirm that the injury or illness is season-ending for a mid-season replacement to be approved.
6. Replacement Players' Salary Does Not Affect the Team’s Salary Cap
The league fee of a replacement player is excluded from the salary cap for the season but is counted if his contract is extended to the next season.
7. Franchises Must Comply with Squad Composition Rules
Teams must ensure that replacing a player does not violate the squad composition limit of 25 players.
8. No Franchise Can Block a Player on the RAPP List
If a player is listed in RAPP as a net bowler for a franchise, another team can still sign him as a replacement without restrictions.
9. Replaced Players Cannot Return in the Same Season
Once replaced, a player cannot participate in any match for the franchise during that season, even if he recovers from injury.
10. Controversies Can Arise Over Contractual Obligations
Cases like Corbin Bosch’s legal trouble with the PCB highlight that contractual commitments in other leagues can complicate replacement signings.
