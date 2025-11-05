Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2980210https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/how-many-trophies-has-virat-kohli-won-complete-break-up-of-icc-asia-cup-test-titles-2980210
NewsPhotosHow Many Trophies Has Virat Kohli Won? Complete Break-Up of ICC, Asia Cup & Test Titles
photoDetails

How Many Trophies Has Virat Kohli Won? Complete Break-Up of ICC, Asia Cup & Test Titles

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of cricket’s greatest champions, winning multiple major trophies for India across formats. His trophy cabinet includes the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where he played a match-winning knock in the final. Kohli also guided India to dominance in Test cricket, securing the ICC Test Mace five times and delivering historic overseas series wins, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. With multiple Asia Cup titles and an Under-19 World Cup triumph as captain, Kohli’s legacy is defined by leadership, consistency, and era-defining team success.

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

1. 2008 U19 World Cup — The Birth of a Leader

1/11
1. 2008 U19 World Cup — The Birth of a Leader

 

Kohli first made headlines by captaining India to the 2008 U19 World Cup, showcasing fearless leadership and world-class talent at a young age.

Follow Us

2. 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup — Dream Realised

2/11
2. 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup — Dream Realised

 

Kohli played a crucial role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, delivering vital runs in the knockouts and carrying Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders during the iconic celebration.

Follow Us

3. 2013 Champions Trophy — Unbeaten Champions

3/11
3. 2013 Champions Trophy — Unbeaten Champions

 

Kohli was instrumental in India's unbeaten run as they lifted the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, proving their dominance in global white-ball cricket.

Follow Us

4. 2016 Asia Cup — The Chase Master Era

4/11
4. 2016 Asia Cup — The Chase Master Era

 

Kohli starred in India's Asia Cup 2016 victory, anchoring pressure chases and cementing his reputation as the world's best limited-overs batter.

Follow Us

5. Consistent Asia Cup Impact, Even When Rested in 2018

5/11
5. Consistent Asia Cup Impact, Even When Rested in 2018

 

Although Kohli was rested for the 2018 Asia Cup, the foundation he built and his match-winning consistency in Asia Cup history remained evident as India clinched another title.

Follow Us

6. 2024 T20 World Cup — Hero in the Final

6/11
6. 2024 T20 World Cup — Hero in the Final

 

Kohli delivered a match-winning knock in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, ending India’s ICC title drought and earning Player of the Match in the biggest game.

Follow Us

7. Leader That Built a Winning Culture

7/11
7. Leader That Built a Winning Culture

 

Beyond trophies, Kohli revolutionised Indian cricket — fitness, aggression, fast-bowling excellence — shaping a champion mindset that continues to deliver results.

Follow Us

8. Big-Match Brilliance on Global Stages

8/11
8. Big-Match Brilliance on Global Stages

 

Kohli’s unmatched record in knockout matches and pressure chases cements him as the ultimate big-match player in modern cricket.

Follow Us

9. 2025 IPL Title for RCB — The Fairytale Win*

9/11
9. 2025 IPL Title for RCB — The Fairytale Win*

 

In a long-awaited redemption, Kohli leads RCB to the 2025 IPL trophy, fulfilling a dream millions of fans have held for years. (Requested future scenario)

Follow Us

10. 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Win — Legacy Extended*

10/11
10. 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Win — Legacy Extended*

 

Kohli and Team India clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy, strengthening his legendary status as one of cricket’s greatest title-winners.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Virat Kohli trophies listVirat Kohli ICC trophiesVirat Kohli World Cup winsHow many trophies Virat Kohli wonVirat Kohli Champions Trophy 2013Virat Kohli 2011 World CupVirat Kohli 2024 T20 World Cup championVirat Kohli ICC tournament recordVirat Kohli Asia Cup titlesVirat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy winsVirat Kohli Test Mace winsVirat Kohli captaincy trophiesVirat Kohli ICC titles listVirat Kohli trophy cabinetVirat Kohli World Cup achievementsVirat Kohli ICC tournament historyVirat Kohli cricket career trophiesVirat Kohli major titles wonVirat Kohli international trophiesVirat Kohli achievements as captainVirat Kohli vs MS Dhoni trophies comparisonVirat Kohli India ICC winsKohli Under-19 World Cup titleIndia trophies under Virat KohliVirat Kohli captain ICC successVirat Kohli series wins overseasVirat Kohli Border Gavaskar Trophy winsVirat Kohli Asia Cup win yearVirat Kohli historic Test series victoriesTotal trophies won by
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL
Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Jonathan Bailey
This Actor Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Joining Legends Like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney, He Is...
camera icon10
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...
camera icon7
title
CIBIL Score
Don’t Know RBI’s 15th-Day Rule? Your CIBIL Score Might Crash — Learn How To Keep It 750+
camera icon6
title
Meet Man With World’s Longest Name: Holds Guinness Record With Over 2,000 Words, But Faces Legal Battle Due To...