How Many Trophies Has Virat Kohli Won? Complete Break-Up of ICC, Asia Cup & Test Titles

photoDetails

english

2980180

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of cricket’s greatest champions, winning multiple major trophies for India across formats. His trophy cabinet includes the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where he played a match-winning knock in the final. Kohli also guided India to dominance in Test cricket, securing the ICC Test Mace five times and delivering historic overseas series wins, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. With multiple Asia Cup titles and an Under-19 World Cup triumph as captain, Kohli’s legacy is defined by leadership, consistency, and era-defining team success.