How Many Trophies Has Virat Kohli Won? Complete Break-Up of ICC, Asia Cup & Test Titles
Virat Kohli has established himself as one of cricket’s greatest champions, winning multiple major trophies for India across formats. His trophy cabinet includes the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where he played a match-winning knock in the final. Kohli also guided India to dominance in Test cricket, securing the ICC Test Mace five times and delivering historic overseas series wins, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. With multiple Asia Cup titles and an Under-19 World Cup triumph as captain, Kohli’s legacy is defined by leadership, consistency, and era-defining team success.
1. 2008 U19 World Cup — The Birth of a Leader
Kohli first made headlines by captaining India to the 2008 U19 World Cup, showcasing fearless leadership and world-class talent at a young age.
2. 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup — Dream Realised
Kohli played a crucial role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, delivering vital runs in the knockouts and carrying Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders during the iconic celebration.
3. 2013 Champions Trophy — Unbeaten Champions
Kohli was instrumental in India's unbeaten run as they lifted the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, proving their dominance in global white-ball cricket.
4. 2016 Asia Cup — The Chase Master Era
Kohli starred in India's Asia Cup 2016 victory, anchoring pressure chases and cementing his reputation as the world's best limited-overs batter.
5. Consistent Asia Cup Impact, Even When Rested in 2018
Although Kohli was rested for the 2018 Asia Cup, the foundation he built and his match-winning consistency in Asia Cup history remained evident as India clinched another title.
6. 2024 T20 World Cup — Hero in the Final
Kohli delivered a match-winning knock in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, ending India’s ICC title drought and earning Player of the Match in the biggest game.
7. Leader That Built a Winning Culture
Beyond trophies, Kohli revolutionised Indian cricket — fitness, aggression, fast-bowling excellence — shaping a champion mindset that continues to deliver results.
8. Big-Match Brilliance on Global Stages
Kohli’s unmatched record in knockout matches and pressure chases cements him as the ultimate big-match player in modern cricket.
9. 2025 IPL Title for RCB — The Fairytale Win*
In a long-awaited redemption, Kohli leads RCB to the 2025 IPL trophy, fulfilling a dream millions of fans have held for years. (Requested future scenario)
10. 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Win — Legacy Extended*
Kohli and Team India clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy, strengthening his legendary status as one of cricket’s greatest title-winners.
