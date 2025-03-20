How Much Alimony Will Yuzvendra Chahal Pay To Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma? Report Reveals Details
The high-profile divorce between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has captured widespread attention. With legal battles, financial settlements, and court interventions, the case has unfolded dramatically. The Bombay High Court's decision to waive the mandatory cooling-off period and fast-track proceedings has added further intrigue. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most important takeaways from this much-discussed case.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal to Pay Rs 4.75 Crore as Alimony
As per Bar and Bench's X post, Chahal has agreed to pay a total of Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma.
2. Bombay High Court Waived the 6-Month Cooling-Off Period
Given that the couple had been living separately since June 2022, the court waived the mandatory 6-month waiting period for a mutual consent divorce.
3. Partial Payment of Alimony Delayed Divorce Finalization
Chahal had only paid Rs 2.37 crore of the agreed amount, which led to the family court initially rejecting their plea to waive the cooling-off period.
4. Family Court Initially Denied the Waiver Request
The family court refused to waive the 6-month period on February 20, citing Chahal’s non-compliance with the alimony payment agreement.
5. High Court Intervened to Expedite the Divorce
Considering Chahal’s upcoming IPL 2025 commitments, the Bombay HC directed the family court to finalize the divorce by March 20, 2025.
6. Marriage Counselor's Report Influenced the Verdict
The family court initially relied on a marriage counselor’s report, which highlighted that Chahal had not fully adhered to the settlement terms.
7. Legal Basis for the Divorce – Section 13B of Hindu Marriage Act
The couple filed for divorce under Section 13B, which allows separation by mutual consent but usually requires a 6-month waiting period.
8. Chahal’s IPL 2025 Participation Was a Key Factor
The court fast-tracked the divorce process, acknowledging Chahal’s professional commitments with Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL season.
9. Rumors of Rs 60 Crore Alimony Were False
Dhanashree Verma denied reports that she had demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony, calling them baseless and misleading.
10. Public Scrutiny and Speculation Surround the Case
The couple’s separation has been a hot topic on social media, with various rumors and misinformation spreading widely.
