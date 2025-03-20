How Much Alimony Will Yuzvendra Chahal Pay To Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma? Report Reveals Details

photoDetails

The high-profile divorce between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has captured widespread attention. With legal battles, financial settlements, and court interventions, the case has unfolded dramatically. The Bombay High Court's decision to waive the mandatory cooling-off period and fast-track proceedings has added further intrigue. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most important takeaways from this much-discussed case.