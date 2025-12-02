How Much Did Glenn Maxwell Earn From IPL? Year-by-Year Salary From RCB, Punjab Kings, DC & MI
The news is official: Glenn Maxwell, the "Big Show," has decided to opt out of the IPL 2026 auction, effectively ending his colourful 13-year journey in the Indian Premier League. As one of the league's most marketable overseas stars and a perennial headline-maker in the IPL auction, his career was a whirlwind of sixes, dramatic catches, and colossal paychecks. But beyond the fireworks, what was the true financial legacy of the Australian all-rounder? Which franchise got the best value for money, and how much did Glenn Maxwell earn from IPL in total? We deep-dive into the numbers, the teams, and the seasons that defined this unforgettable IPL career, revealing the key takeaways that shaped his time in the world's most lucrative T20 league.
1. Total IPL Career Earnings: A Colossal Sum
Over his 13-year IPL journey (2012–2025), Glenn Maxwell's total IPL income is approximately ₹101.58 Crore. This massive figure underscores his status as one of the highest-paid overseas cricketers in IPL history. (Photo Credit - X)
2. The Big Payday: RCB's Record Acquisition
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made the most substantial investment, paying a staggering ₹14.25 Crore in the IPL 2021 auction. This marked his highest-ever single-season salary, making him a cornerstone of the RCB lineup for four seasons.(Photo Credit - X)
3. The 2014 Kings XI Punjab Masterclass
His legendary 2014 season—amassing 552 runs at a phenomenal 187.75 strike rate—was arguably his best IPL performance. Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) paid ₹6 Crore, making it the league's ultimate value-for-money signing that year.(Photo Credit - X)
4. The Four-Team Franchise Rollercoaster
Maxwell's IPL career involved four franchises: Delhi Capitals (DD), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS/KXIP), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This demonstrates the high demand for a destructive T20 all-rounder.(Photo Credit - X)
5. Most Consistent Spender: Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB secured Maxwell for four consecutive seasons (2021-2024), spending a whopping ₹47.25 Crore in total. They banked on his explosive potential, offering him consistent mega-contracts until his final full season.(Photo Credit - X)
6. Kings XI Punjab’s ₹30 Crore Faith
Punjab Kings retained him for the longest stretch (2014-2017) and later re-acquired him in 2020 and 2025, spending a total of ₹30.95 Crore. They showed enduring faith, despite fluctuating returns, securing him for his debut and final seasons.(Photo Credit - X)
7. The Highest Price Acquisition: Mumbai Indians in 2013
In the 2013 auction, Mumbai Indians made a headline-grabbing move, paying ₹5.33 Crore (approx. $1 million) for the relatively unproven Maxwell, who was then the most expensive IPL buy.(Photo Credit - X)
8. The Debut and the Dip: Delhi Capitals' Initial Bet
Delhi Capitals (DD) introduced him to the IPL, paying his base price of ₹1.05 Crore in 2012. They re-signed him in 2018 for ₹9 Crore, showcasing the market's rising value for the 'Big Show'.(Photo Credit - X)
9. 2023: The Apex of His RCB Years
The 2023 season was Maxwell's most fruitful with RCB, where he scored 400 runs at an astonishing 183.49 strike rate. Retained for ₹11 Crore, this performance justified RCB's high-stakes retention decision.(Photo Credit - X)
10. The Final Auction Price: A ₹4.2 Crore Paycut
His final contract came in the IPL 2025 auction, where Punjab Kings picked him up for a significantly reduced ₹4.2 Crore. This reflected his injury-hit and modest run of scores leading up to his IPL retirement announcement.(Photo Credit - X)
