How Much Did Glenn Maxwell Earn From IPL? Year-by-Year Salary From RCB, Punjab Kings, DC & MI

The news is official: Glenn Maxwell, the "Big Show," has decided to opt out of the IPL 2026 auction, effectively ending his colourful 13-year journey in the Indian Premier League. As one of the league's most marketable overseas stars and a perennial headline-maker in the IPL auction, his career was a whirlwind of sixes, dramatic catches, and colossal paychecks. But beyond the fireworks, what was the true financial legacy of the Australian all-rounder? Which franchise got the best value for money, and how much did Glenn Maxwell earn from IPL in total? We deep-dive into the numbers, the teams, and the seasons that defined this unforgettable IPL career, revealing the key takeaways that shaped his time in the world's most lucrative T20 league.