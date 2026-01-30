How much does Virat Kohli earn from Instagram in 2026?

photoDetails

Virat Kohli earns between ₹11 crore and ₹14 crore per sponsored Instagram post in 2026, making him the highest-paid Indian on the platform. With over 274 million followers and elite engagement metrics, Kohli ranks among the world’s top 20 Instagram earners alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While exact figures vary by campaign and NDAs, industry reports consistently place his Instagram income at the top of Indian celebrity rankings. Kohli’s earnings highlight how long-term personal branding, global reach, and trust-driven engagement have transformed athletes into powerful digital businesses beyond sport.