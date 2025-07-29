How Much Money Did Divya Deshmukh Win At The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025?

photoDetails

At just 19, Divya Deshmukh made history by winning the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy in a thrilling final. With this victory, she earned $50,000 in prize money and became the fourth Indian woman to achieve the prestigious Grandmaster title. However, the stark pay disparity between the men’s and women’s chess tournaments drew sharp focus—Divya’s prize was less than half of what the Open category champion receives. Her triumph has reignited discussions on gender pay inequality in chess and spotlighted India’s growing dominance in global women's chess. Learn more about Divya’s remarkable journey and earnings.