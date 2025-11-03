How Much Prize Money Did India Win After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory? Full Earnings Breakdown Revealed
India created history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Navi Mumbai and lifting their first-ever world title. Along with the historic victory, the Indian women’s cricket team secured a record prize money of USD 4.48 million (₹39.55 crore), the highest payout in women’s cricket history. The ICC announced a USD 13.88 million (₹122.5 crore) prize pool, marking a massive boost in women’s cricket earnings. This landmark financial jump highlights the growing global recognition and investment in women’s sports, inspiring the next generation of cricketers and celebrating India’s greatest women’s cricket triumph.
1. Record-Breaking Prize Pool Sets New Standard
The ICC announced a massive USD 13.88 million (₹122.5 crore) prize pool for the 2025 Women’s World Cup — nearly three times the previous edition, reflecting heightened investment in women’s cricket.
2. India Earns Historic ₹39.55 Crore as Champions
India lifted their first Women’s World Cup trophy and earned USD 4.48 million (₹39.55 crore), the highest prize purse ever awarded in women’s cricket history, marking a monumental moment for the sport.
3. South Africa Secure ₹19.77 Crore as Runners-Up
Despite falling short in the final, South Africa pocketed USD 2.24 million (₹19.77 crore), representing a dramatic 273 percent increase from the previous World Cup’s runners-up reward.
4. England & Australia Take ₹9.89 Crore Each
Semi-finalists England and Australia earned USD 1.12 million (₹9.89 crore) each, more than three times the last edition’s payout and a strong incentive for top-four qualification.
5. Bonus for Every Group-Stage Win
A first-ever group-stage win bonus saw teams earn USD 34,314 (₹30.29 lakh) per victory, encouraging stronger competition and rewarding consistent performance throughout the tournament.
6. Guaranteed Minimum Earnings for All Teams
Every team received at least USD 250,000 (₹2.20 crore) as a base participation fee, ensuring all nations benefited financially and supporting continued development in women’s cricket.
7. Pakistan and Bangladesh Earn Over ₹4 Crore
Pakistan finished 8th and Bangladesh 7th, yet still earned ₹4.67 crore and ₹4.97 crore respectively, reflecting a broader, more equitable prize distribution model.
8. New Zealand and Sri Lanka Pocket ₹8.70 Crore
New Zealand and Sri Lanka each took home ₹8.70 crore, highlighting the ICC’s emphasis on rewarding mid-table performers and fostering global competitive depth.
9. Dominant Group Performances Rewarded: England and Australia Earn Big
Australia earned ₹13.96 crore and England ₹13.66 crore due to strong group-stage campaigns, reinforcing the value of early tournament dominance under the new prize structure.
10. India’s Winning Run Delivers the Biggest Overall Earnings
With group-stage wins and the championship title combined, India secured ₹39.55 crore, the highest earnings by any team, symbolizing a landmark achievement for women's sports in India.
