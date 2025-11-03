How Much Prize Money Did India Win After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory? Full Earnings Breakdown Revealed

photoDetails

India created history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Navi Mumbai and lifting their first-ever world title. Along with the historic victory, the Indian women’s cricket team secured a record prize money of USD 4.48 million (₹39.55 crore), the highest payout in women’s cricket history. The ICC announced a USD 13.88 million (₹122.5 crore) prize pool, marking a massive boost in women’s cricket earnings. This landmark financial jump highlights the growing global recognition and investment in women’s sports, inspiring the next generation of cricketers and celebrating India’s greatest women’s cricket triumph.