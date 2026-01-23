How Pakistan allegedly influenced Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 boycott - Explained
Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 boycott has exposed deep political fault lines in Asian cricket. With the ICC rejecting Bangladesh’s venue change request, Pakistan’s lone support during voting and alleged behind-the-scenes encouragement have drawn sharp criticism. Former India cricketer Madan Lal accused Pakistan of instigating Bangladesh to defy the ICC to undermine India, a move that could cost Bangladesh its World Cup spot and commercial stability. As the ICC stands firm, the crisis highlights how geopolitics, not security, increasingly shape major cricket tournaments and governance decisions.
Why Bangladesh Boycotted the T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh were scheduled to play Group C matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. The Bangladesh Cricket Board cited security concerns and demanded that all fixtures be moved to Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and ICC rejected the request, stating that venue allocations were final and security assessments had already been cleared.
Pakistan’s Role in the ICC Vote Explained
According to reports, the ICC conducted a vote among its members on Bangladesh’s request for a venue shift.
Only Bangladesh and Pakistan Cricket Board supported the move
This voting pattern intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s involvement, especially given its ongoing friction with the BCCI since the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduling dispute.
Did Pakistan Encourage Bangladesh to Defy the ICC?
As reported earlier, sources claim the PCB sent an email to the BCB assuring support if Bangladesh refused to play in India. Pakistan reportedly even offered to host Bangladesh’s matches if Sri Lanka was unavailable. A PCB source told PTI that Pakistan believed Bangladesh’s demand was “justified” and deserved acceptance, a position that directly contradicted the ICC’s majority view.
What Madan Lal Said About Pakistan’s Alleged Instigation
Madan Lal did not mince words while assessing the fallout. He called Bangladesh’s decision “foolish” and warned that India would suffer no losses, while Bangladesh risked long-term commercial and competitive damage. More pointedly, he accused Pakistan of deliberately pushing Bangladesh toward confrontation to undermine India’s position in world cricket.
Why Pakistan’s Support Raised Red Flags
Pakistan is playing all its T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, a concession already approved by the ICC. Bangladesh, however, sought identical treatment without precedent. This selective backing strengthened the perception that Pakistan’s support was less about safety and more about strategic alignment against India.
The Rashid Latif Factor and Escalation Narrative
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif further inflamed tensions by publicly urging Pakistan to boycott the World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh. He claimed Pakistan’s absence could “stop the World Cup,” even while acknowledging potential ICC sanctions, framing the crisis as a political stand rather than a cricketing one.
What This Means for Bangladesh Cricket
If Bangladesh remain firm, the ICC is expected to replace them with Scotland. That would mean:Loss of global broadcast revenue Reduced sponsorship confidence
Setback to Bangladesh’s international credibility
If Bangladesh reverse course, they risk internal backlash for retreating under pressure. Either outcome carries significant cost.
What Happens Next
The ICC is unlikely to reopen the schedule. Bangladesh’s final decision will determine whether this standoff becomes a cautionary tale or a turning point in subcontinental cricket politics. As seen in a previous report, the ICC has historically acted swiftly when member boards challenge tournament integrity.
