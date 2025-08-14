Advertisement
NewsPhotosHow Rich Is Arjun Tendulkar In 2025? IPL Salary, Assets & Earnings Overview - Check Net Worth
How Rich Is Arjun Tendulkar In 2025? IPL Salary, Assets & Earnings Overview - Check Net Worth

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of former Indian cricket captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar, has engaged to Saaniya Chandok. Here's how much Arjun Tendulkar earns from cricket.  

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, is making his mark as a left-arm pacer and useful all-rounder. He currently plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and represents Goa in domestic cricket.

 

Net Worth 2025

As of 2025, Arjun Tendulkar’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 22 crore. This includes his cricket income, IPL contracts, and inherited family assets.

 

IPL Earnings

Arjun made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2021. His contract value is Rs 30 lakh per season, and over four seasons (2022-2025), he has earned approximately Rs 1.4 crore from the league.

 

Domestic Cricket Income

Apart from the IPL, Arjun plays for Goa in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His domestic cricket earnings are around Rs 10 lakh annually, forming a significant portion of his playing income.

 

Lifestyle & Mumbai Residence

Arjun lives with his family in a luxurious 6,000 sq ft bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. The property was purchased by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for Rs 39 crore and is now valued at around Rs 100 crore.

 

Overseas Property

The Tendulkar family also owns a residence near Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. This property is often used by Arjun for training and accommodation during overseas visits.

 

No Major Endorsements Yet

Unlike many young cricketers, Arjun has not yet signed any major brand endorsements. He remains focused on developing his cricketing career rather than expanding into commercial ventures.

 

Career Highlights

Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. His best IPL bowling performance so far is 2/18 in the 2023 season, and he continues to deliver consistent performances for Goa in domestic cricket.

 

Financial Profile

Arjun Tendulkar’s financial profile includes a Rs 22 crore net worth, Rs 1.4 crore in IPL earnings, Rs 10 lakh per year from domestic cricket, a Rs 100 crore Mumbai bungalow, and a London residence near Lord’s Cricket Ground.

 

All Images:- X, Mumbai Indians

NEWS ON ONE CLICK