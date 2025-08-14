How Rich Is Arjun Tendulkar In 2025? IPL Salary, Assets & Earnings Overview - Check Net Worth
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of former Indian cricket captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar, has engaged to Saaniya Chandok. Here's how much Arjun Tendulkar earns from cricket.
Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, is making his mark as a left-arm pacer and useful all-rounder. He currently plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and represents Goa in domestic cricket.
Net Worth 2025
As of 2025, Arjun Tendulkar’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 22 crore. This includes his cricket income, IPL contracts, and inherited family assets.
IPL Earnings
Arjun made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2021. His contract value is Rs 30 lakh per season, and over four seasons (2022-2025), he has earned approximately Rs 1.4 crore from the league.
Domestic Cricket Income
Apart from the IPL, Arjun plays for Goa in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His domestic cricket earnings are around Rs 10 lakh annually, forming a significant portion of his playing income.
Lifestyle & Mumbai Residence
Arjun lives with his family in a luxurious 6,000 sq ft bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. The property was purchased by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for Rs 39 crore and is now valued at around Rs 100 crore.
Overseas Property
The Tendulkar family also owns a residence near Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. This property is often used by Arjun for training and accommodation during overseas visits.
No Major Endorsements Yet
Unlike many young cricketers, Arjun has not yet signed any major brand endorsements. He remains focused on developing his cricketing career rather than expanding into commercial ventures.
Career Highlights
Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. His best IPL bowling performance so far is 2/18 in the 2023 season, and he continues to deliver consistent performances for Goa in domestic cricket.
Financial Profile
Arjun Tendulkar’s financial profile includes a Rs 22 crore net worth, Rs 1.4 crore in IPL earnings, Rs 10 lakh per year from domestic cricket, a Rs 100 crore Mumbai bungalow, and a London residence near Lord’s Cricket Ground.
All Images:- X, Mumbai Indians
