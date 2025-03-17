photoDetails

english

2872900

Cricket fans witnessed history as Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters clinched the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 title with a commanding six-wicket victory over West Indies Masters. The grand finale at Raipur’s SVNS International Stadium brought back the magic of the sport’s golden era, as legendary players rolled back the years in a thrilling contest. From vintage strokeplay to game-changing bowling performances, the match had everything that makes cricket special. With a packed stadium cheering on, the iconic clash between India Masters and West Indies Masters lived up to its billing.