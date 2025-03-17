How Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters Celebrated After Winning International Masters League 2025 - In Pics
Cricket fans witnessed history as Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters clinched the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 title with a commanding six-wicket victory over West Indies Masters. The grand finale at Raipur’s SVNS International Stadium brought back the magic of the sport’s golden era, as legendary players rolled back the years in a thrilling contest. From vintage strokeplay to game-changing bowling performances, the match had everything that makes cricket special. With a packed stadium cheering on, the iconic clash between India Masters and West Indies Masters lived up to its billing.
1. India Masters Dominate Grand Finale
Sachin Tendulkar’s team put on an all-round performance, restricting West Indies Masters to 148/7 before successfully chasing down the target in front of a packed 50,000-strong crowd at SVNS International Stadium.
2. Ambati Rayudu Steals the Show
Rayudu’s blistering 74 off 50 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes, dismantled the West Indies bowling attack and ensured India Masters’ smooth sail to victory.
3. Vintage Sachin Lights Up the Chase
Tendulkar rolled back the years with a classy 18-ball 25, treating fans to his signature cover drives and flicks before falling to Tino Best’s sharp delivery.
4. West Indies Masters’ Strong Start
Brian Lara and Dwayne Smith’s aggressive 34-run opening stand in under four overs gave their side an electrifying start before India’s bowlers turned the tide.
5. Vinay Kumar Leads Bowling Attack
India’s pace ace Vinay Kumar emerged as the star bowler, taking 3/26 and delivering crucial breakthroughs to derail the West Indies innings.
6. Lendl Simmons’ Lone Battle
Simmons fought hard with a 34-ball 57, anchoring his side’s innings with a 61-run sixth-wicket stand with Denesh Ramdin (12*), but it wasn’t enough.
7. Spin Duo Spins a Web
Shahbaz Nadeem (2/22) and Pawan Negi (1/26) choked the Caribbean middle order, ensuring West Indies Masters couldn’t capitalize on their solid start.
8. Yuvraj Singh and Binny’s Finishing Touches
Despite late wickets, Yuvraj Singh (13*) and Stuart Binny (16*) sealed the victory, with Binny finishing in style by launching two massive sixes.
9. Sachin vs Lara – A Nostalgic Duel
Two cricketing icons, Tendulkar and Lara, led their teams with class and experience, making this final a dream matchup for cricket lovers worldwide.
10. Celebrations in Full Swing
India Masters’ triumph sparked jubilant celebrations as players relished the historic win, with Tendulkar leading the victory lap amid loud cheers from passionate fans.
