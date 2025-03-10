How Team India Celebrated Champions Trophy 2025 Win - In Pics
The celebrations for India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory were nothing short of legendary. From the roaring cheers of fans in Dubai to the players' joyous moments on and off the field, this was a night that will be etched in cricketing history. With emotions running high, the white blazers gleaming under stadium lights, and social media buzzing with viral moments, Team India’s third Champions Trophy triumph was a spectacle of passion, pride, and perseverance. Let’s dive into the 20 most unforgettable highlights from this historic win.
1. India Clinches Its Third Champions Trophy
India secured its third Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand in a dominant final, marking another milestone in the team’s storied ICC history.
2. Dubai Turns Blue with Celebrations
Hundreds of passionate Indian fans gathered outside the team hotel, waving tricolours and chanting player names late into the night, turning Dubai into a sea of blue.
3. Players Arrive to a Grand Reception
Team India’s bus, escorted by police cars, reached their luxury hotel near Burj Khalifa around 11 PM, where fans awaited a glimpse of their champions.
4. Iconic White Blazers Take Center Stage
The Indian players proudly donned their symbolic white blazers, a tradition reserved for ICC winners, creating a powerful image of triumph.
5. Fireworks Light Up Dubai’s Skyline
As the team celebrated, fireworks illuminated the Dubai sky, adding to the grandeur of India’s latest ICC triumph.
6. Hotel Staff Struggles to Contain Fans
Security at the hotel had a tough time controlling the overwhelming crowd as fans pleaded for the players to step onto the balcony.
7. Hardik Pandya’s Signature Trophy Pose
The flamboyant all-rounder was among the first to break away from the group and strike his iconic trophy pose on the stadium field.
8. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Viral Dandiya Dance
The captain and former skipper entertained fans with an impromptu dandiya dance using cricket stumps, a moment that quickly went viral.
9. Sidhu and Gambhir’s Shayari Duel
Former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir engaged in a light-hearted shayari session, much to the delight of onlookers.
10. Head Coach Joins the Bhangra Party
Under Sidhu’s persuasion, India’s head coach showed off his bhangra skills, adding a fun twist to the team’s celebrations.
11. Families Join the On-Field Celebrations
From Rohit Sharma’s wife and daughter to Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka, the families of key players were present on the field, capturing precious moments.
12. Social Media Explodes with Reactions
Memes, videos, and celebratory messages flooded social media platforms as fans across the globe shared their excitement.
13. Indian Cricket’s Unbeaten Streak Continues
India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, further solidifying its status as a dominant force in world cricket.
14. Ram Babu and Sudhir Gautam Take Center Stage
Iconic Indian cricket fans Ram Babu and Sudhir Gautam were mobbed for selfies as they celebrated outside the team hotel.
15. Team’s Emotional Reflection on Victory
Post-match interviews revealed the players’ emotional reflections on their hard-fought journey to the title.
16. The Party Moves Indoors
After the public festivities, the team retreated to their hotel for a private celebration with close friends and family.
17. The Medal and Trophy Photoshoot
Players took turns clicking pictures with their gold medals and the prestigious Champions Trophy, creating timeless memories.
18. A Well-Deserved Rest Before Departure
After an eventful night, the team ensured they got a good night’s sleep before their scheduled flight back to India on March 10.
19. Historic Title Adds to India’s ICC Glory
India’s Champions Trophy win marks its second ICC title in two years, reinforcing its dominance in global cricket.
20. Fans Await a Hero’s Welcome in India
With the team set to return, fans back home are gearing up for an electrifying homecoming celebration for their cricketing heroes.
