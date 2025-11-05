Advertisement
NewsPhotosHow Virat Kohli Became a ₹1050 Crore Icon: Business Empire, Endorsements, Real Estate & Records That Made Him India’s Wealth King
How Virat Kohli Became a ₹1050 Crore Icon: Business Empire, Endorsements, Real Estate & Records That Made Him India’s Wealth King

Virat Kohli, the richest cricketer in the world, has built a staggering ₹1050 crore net worth through elite cricket earnings, massive IPL contracts, and a record-breaking endorsement portfolio worth over ₹200 crore annually. Beyond cricket, Kohli’s wealth comes from smart business decisions, including One8, Wrogn, Chisel Fitness, and high-value investments in startups like Digit Insurance and Blue Tribe. His luxury real estate, supercar collection, and powerful digital influence — earning ₹8–10 crore per Instagram post — cement his status as India’s most valuable sporting icon. From BCCI deals to global brand power, Kohli continues to rise as a sports billionaire in the making.
Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
1. ₹1050 Crore Net Worth: The Richest Cricketer on the Planet

1. ₹1050 Crore Net Worth: The Richest Cricketer on the Planet

 

Kohli’s estimated net worth in 2025 stands at ₹1050 crore (USD $126M+), placing him at the top among global cricketers and among the wealthiest sportspersons globally. His wealth stems from diversified income channels built over 17 years.

2. BCCI A+ Contract and International Fees Add Stable Income

2. BCCI A+ Contract and International Fees Add Stable Income

 

Despite format retirements, Kohli remains in BCCI’s elite A+ category with ₹7 crore annual central contract, plus match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, ₹3 lakh per T20I, keeping his steady cricket income intact.

3. IPL Salary Empire: Over ₹212 Crore Career Earnings

3. IPL Salary Empire: Over ₹212 Crore Career Earnings

 

Kohli is the highest-paid player in IPL history, earning ₹15 crore annually with total IPL earnings crossing ₹212 crore, driven by loyalty to RCB and unmatched star power in the league.

4. ₹200 Crore Yearly from Endorsements and Brand Deals

4. ₹200 Crore Yearly from Endorsements and Brand Deals

 

Kohli earns around ₹200 crore per year from endorsements, promoting over 30 brands including Puma, MRF, Myntra, Audi, Tissot, Vivo and Nestlé. His brand value rivals global icons like Ronaldo and Federer in Asia.

5. Successful Entrepreneur with Multi-Crore Business Holdings

5. Successful Entrepreneur with Multi-Crore Business Holdings

 

Beyond cricket, Kohli co-owns One8 (with Puma), Wrogn, and has invested in startups like Digit Insurance, Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Sport Convo, and Chisel Fitness gyms. Each of these businesses contributes significantly to his rising wealth.

6. ₹120+ Crore Real Estate Portfolio in Mumbai and Gurgaon

6. ₹120+ Crore Real Estate Portfolio in Mumbai and Gurgaon

 

Kohli owns a ₹80 crore mansion in Gurgaon and a ₹35 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, alongside additional luxury properties, reflecting his long-term wealth-building approach through premium real estate.

7. A Supercar Fleet Worth Over ₹30 Crore

7. A Supercar Fleet Worth Over ₹30 Crore

 

Kohli’s luxury car collection includes Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes GLS, and Lamborghini Gallardo, totaling more than ₹30 crore and underscoring his premium lifestyle.

8. Social Media Earnings: ₹8–10 Crore Per Instagram Post

8. Social Media Earnings: ₹8–10 Crore Per Instagram Post

 

With 260+ million Instagram followers, Kohli charges ₹8–10 crore per sponsored post, making him one of the highest-earning digital influencers in global sport.

9. Philanthropy and VKF Strengthen Legacy and Brand Value

9. Philanthropy and VKF Strengthen Legacy and Brand Value

 

His Virat Kohli Foundation supports underprivileged children, sports development, and healthcare initiatives. His philanthropic investments add powerful goodwill and strengthen his global influence.

10. A Diversified Fortune That Keeps Growing

10. A Diversified Fortune That Keeps Growing

From cricket to corporate equity, hospitality (One8 Commune), fashion, fitness, and startups, Kohli has built a modern global athlete empire. At 36, he remains on course to become a US-dollar billionaire in the coming years.

