How Virat Kohli Became a ₹1050 Crore Icon: Business Empire, Endorsements, Real Estate & Records That Made Him India’s Wealth King

Virat Kohli, the richest cricketer in the world, has built a staggering ₹1050 crore net worth through elite cricket earnings, massive IPL contracts, and a record-breaking endorsement portfolio worth over ₹200 crore annually. Beyond cricket, Kohli’s wealth comes from smart business decisions, including One8, Wrogn, Chisel Fitness, and high-value investments in startups like Digit Insurance and Blue Tribe. His luxury real estate, supercar collection, and powerful digital influence — earning ₹8–10 crore per Instagram post — cement his status as India’s most valuable sporting icon. From BCCI deals to global brand power, Kohli continues to rise as a sports billionaire in the making.

Akash Kharade | Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

1. ₹1050 Crore Net Worth: The Richest Cricketer on the Planet 1 / 10 Kohli's estimated net worth in 2025 stands at ₹1050 crore (USD $126M+), placing him at the top among global cricketers and among the wealthiest sportspersons globally. His wealth stems from diversified income channels built over 17 years.

2. BCCI A+ Contract and International Fees Add Stable Income 2 / 10 Despite format retirements, Kohli remains in BCCI's elite A+ category with ₹7 crore annual central contract, plus match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, ₹3 lakh per T20I, keeping his steady cricket income intact.

3. IPL Salary Empire: Over ₹212 Crore Career Earnings 3 / 10 Kohli is the highest-paid player in IPL history, earning ₹15 crore annually with total IPL earnings crossing ₹212 crore, driven by loyalty to RCB and unmatched star power in the league.

4. ₹200 Crore Yearly from Endorsements and Brand Deals 4 / 10 Kohli earns around ₹200 crore per year from endorsements, promoting over 30 brands including Puma, MRF, Myntra, Audi, Tissot, Vivo and Nestlé. His brand value rivals global icons like Ronaldo and Federer in Asia.

5. Successful Entrepreneur with Multi-Crore Business Holdings 5 / 10 Beyond cricket, Kohli co-owns One8 (with Puma), Wrogn, and has invested in startups like Digit Insurance, Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Sport Convo, and Chisel Fitness gyms. Each of these businesses contributes significantly to his rising wealth.

6. ₹120+ Crore Real Estate Portfolio in Mumbai and Gurgaon 6 / 10 Kohli owns a ₹80 crore mansion in Gurgaon and a ₹35 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, alongside additional luxury properties, reflecting his long-term wealth-building approach through premium real estate.

7. A Supercar Fleet Worth Over ₹30 Crore 7 / 10 Kohli's luxury car collection includes Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes GLS, and Lamborghini Gallardo, totaling more than ₹30 crore and underscoring his premium lifestyle.

8. Social Media Earnings: ₹8–10 Crore Per Instagram Post 8 / 10 With 260+ million Instagram followers, Kohli charges ₹8–10 crore per sponsored post, making him one of the highest-earning digital influencers in global sport.

9. Philanthropy and VKF Strengthen Legacy and Brand Value 9 / 10 His Virat Kohli Foundation supports underprivileged children, sports development, and healthcare initiatives. His philanthropic investments add powerful goodwill and strengthen his global influence.