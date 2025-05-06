photoDetails

Virat Kohli’s accidental like on Avneet Kaur’s Instagram post in May 2025 triggered a viral storm, boosting her visibility and follower count by nearly 2 million in just 48 hours. The incident sparked a flurry of memes, speculations, and public discussions, with some tagging Anushka Sharma. Despite Kohli clarifying the like was an algorithmic mistake, the buzz had a lasting impact. Avneet’s post value surged by 30%, and her net worth crossed ₹41 crore, with new brand endorsements. The event showcased the power of social media interactions and how such moments can transform a celebrity’s digital presence and career.