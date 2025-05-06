Advertisement
How Virat Kohli's 'Accidental Like' Sends Avneet Kaur’s Earnings And Social Media Influence Soaring - In Pics

Virat Kohli’s accidental like on Avneet Kaur’s Instagram post in May 2025 triggered a viral storm, boosting her visibility and follower count by nearly 2 million in just 48 hours. The incident sparked a flurry of memes, speculations, and public discussions, with some tagging Anushka Sharma. Despite Kohli clarifying the like was an algorithmic mistake, the buzz had a lasting impact. Avneet’s post value surged by 30%, and her net worth crossed ₹41 crore, with new brand endorsements. The event showcased the power of social media interactions and how such moments can transform a celebrity’s digital presence and career.

Updated:May 06, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
1. Virat Kohli’s ‘accidental like’ turned into an instant viral sensation

1. Virat Kohli’s ‘accidental like’ turned into an instant viral sensation

When Kohli’s verified Instagram account liked a bold photo of Avneet Kaur, it went viral within hours—fueling curiosity, memes, and massive traffic spikes on fan pages.

2. Avneet Kaur gained nearly 2 million followers in 48 hours

2. Avneet Kaur gained nearly 2 million followers in 48 hours

Her Instagram following jumped from 30M to 31.8M, thanks to the trending tag #ViratLikedAvneet—proving the insane reach of celebrity engagement online.

3. Her post value surged by 30%, boosting brand deal potential

3. Her post value surged by 30%, boosting brand deal potential

Digital firm BuzzCraft revealed her sponsored post rate jumped from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.6 lakh overnight—a growth that mirrors successful influencer marketing case studies.

4. Memes and edits dubbed Avneet the ‘Accidental Viral Queen’

4. Memes and edits dubbed Avneet the ‘Accidental Viral Queen’

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with memes, edits, and even tagged Anushka Sharma—driving engagement and fueling tabloid coverage.

5. Virat Kohli’s calm clarification added credibility, not closure

5. Virat Kohli’s calm clarification added credibility, not closure

Kohli blamed Instagram’s auto-like algorithm, but the buzz intensified, adding a mysterious layer to the drama that extended its news cycle.

6. Avneet Kaur’s net worth crossed ₹41 crore with new brand deals

6. Avneet Kaur’s net worth crossed ₹41 crore with new brand deals

The attention triggered new endorsements and inquiries, expanding her income beyond acting and modeling into digital entrepreneurship and brand ambassadorships.

7. SEO traffic around Avneet Kaur’s name spiked drastically

7. SEO traffic around Avneet Kaur’s name spiked drastically

Searches like “Virat Kohli Avneet Kaur Instagram like” and “Avneet Kaur net worth 2025” trended on Google, pushing her content into discoverability highs.

8. International media picked up the story, amplifying her reach

8. International media picked up the story, amplifying her reach

The coverage extended beyond Indian portals to global entertainment media, helping her break into international conversations and Cannes buzz lists.

9. Experts say she could double her net worth by year-end

9. Experts say she could double her net worth by year-end

If her momentum continues—with Cannes appearances and rising digital traction—industry experts predict her brand value may double before 2026.

10. Virat Kohli’s one like proved the influencer economy’s real value

10. Virat Kohli’s one like proved the influencer economy’s real value

In today’s creator economy, even a split-second interaction from a sports icon like Kohli can create career-defining moments for digital stars like Avneet.

