Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2861931https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/icc-champions-trophy-2025-how-can-bangladesh-still-qualify-for-semifinal-after-losing-to-india-2861931
NewsPhotosICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Bangladesh Still Qualify For Semifinal After Losing To India? ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Bangladesh Still Qualify For Semifinal After Losing To India?
photoDetails

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Bangladesh Still Qualify For Semifinal After Losing To India?

After this loss, Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal have been dented. 

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Bangladesh Loss To India

1/8
Bangladesh Loss To India

The Indian team defeated Bangladesh by six wickets to open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai on Thursday.

Follow Us

IND vs BAN

2/8
IND vs BAN

On the back of Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101 and Mohammed Shami's 5/53, the Men in Blue managed to seal a win over the Bangla Tigers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Follow Us

Shubman Gill Shines

3/8
Shubman Gill Shines

Bangladesh batted first and scored 228 runs on the board on the back of Tawhid Hridoy's resilient hundred. In reply, Gill made crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and ended up helping India win the game.

Follow Us

Bangladesh’s Chances Are Bleak

4/8
Bangladesh’s Chances Are Bleak

After this loss, Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal have been dented. 

Follow Us

Bangladesh Need To Win

5/8
Bangladesh Need To Win

The Bangla Tigers have two more games under their belt, one against New Zealand and another one against Pakistan.

Follow Us

Can Bangladesh Make It To Champions Trophy 2025 Semis?

6/8
Can Bangladesh Make It To Champions Trophy 2025 Semis?

If Bangladesh wants to secure a semis spot, they need to win their upcoming two games, and also if India ends up beating New Zealand and Pakistan in their remaining two matches. 

Follow Us

How Can Bangladesh Qualify For The Semifinal Of Champions Trophy 2025

7/8
How Can Bangladesh Qualify For The Semifinal Of Champions Trophy 2025

Then it would ensure that both Bangladesh and India finish at 4 points while New Zealand with defeat to Bangladesh and India will be stopped to two points. 

Follow Us

Bangladesh Qualificiation Scenario

8/8
Bangladesh Qualificiation Scenario

Pakistan will then end with zero points and it will make the Indian team the number 1 and Bangladesh the number 2 team to qualify from Group A.

Follow Us
ICC Champions Trophy 2025icc champions trophy 2025 newsBangladeshInd vs BanIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh chances of qualifying to Champions Trophy 2025 semisHow Can Bangladesh Still Qualify For Champions Trophy 2025 SemifinalBangladesh semi final chances Champions Trophy 2025Bangladesh cricket team
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
dirtiest rivers in the world
Most Polluted Rivers In The World; India's Most Pious Stream Ranks...
camera icon10
title
Lifestyle
7 Best Yoga Poses For Stress Relief And Flexibility: Unlock Mind-Body Balance Naturally
camera icon7
title
New K-Dramas This Week
7 New K-Dramas Worth Watching This February
camera icon7
title
Dachigam National Park
7 Exotic Animals to Spot in Kashmir’s Dachigam National Park
camera icon8
title
Indian Players Who Played Most Matches In ICC Champions Trophy
From Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni: List Of Indian Players Who Played Most Matches In ICC Champions Trophy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK