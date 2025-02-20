ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Bangladesh Still Qualify For Semifinal After Losing To India?
After this loss, Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal have been dented.
Bangladesh Loss To India
The Indian team defeated Bangladesh by six wickets to open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai on Thursday.
IND vs BAN
On the back of Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101 and Mohammed Shami's 5/53, the Men in Blue managed to seal a win over the Bangla Tigers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Shubman Gill Shines
Bangladesh batted first and scored 228 runs on the board on the back of Tawhid Hridoy's resilient hundred. In reply, Gill made crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and ended up helping India win the game.
Bangladesh’s Chances Are Bleak
After this loss, Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal have been dented.
Bangladesh Need To Win
The Bangla Tigers have two more games under their belt, one against New Zealand and another one against Pakistan.
Can Bangladesh Make It To Champions Trophy 2025 Semis?
If Bangladesh wants to secure a semis spot, they need to win their upcoming two games, and also if India ends up beating New Zealand and Pakistan in their remaining two matches.
How Can Bangladesh Qualify For The Semifinal Of Champions Trophy 2025
Then it would ensure that both Bangladesh and India finish at 4 points while New Zealand with defeat to Bangladesh and India will be stopped to two points.
Bangladesh Qualificiation Scenario
Pakistan will then end with zero points and it will make the Indian team the number 1 and Bangladesh the number 2 team to qualify from Group A.
Trending Photos