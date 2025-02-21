ICC Champions Trophy 2025: List Of Records By Virat Kohli In ODI Matches Against Pakistan - In PICS ind vs pak
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli ahead of the game between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
PAK vs NZ
Pakistan who are the defending champions will be under a lot of pressure as they lost the opening game against New Zealand in Karachi.
IND vs BAN
The Indian team, on the other hand, started their campaign on high as they defeated Bangladesh by six wickets.
IND vs PAK
All Eyes On Virat Kohli
If India wants to continue their winning momentum, Virat Kohli has to fire with the bat as he failed to do so in the season opener of Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh.
Number Of ODIs
As of now, Virat Kohli has played 16 ODI games against Pakistan where he has scored 678 runs. Kohli has an average of 52.17 against Pakistan in ODIs and has a strike rate of 100.29.
Virat's Centuries vs Pakistan
India’s star batter Virat Kohli has made three hundreds and two half-centuries against Pakistan in ODIs so far.
Virat Kohli’s Highest Score vs Pakistan
Virat Kohli’s highest score against Pakistan is 183 runs that he made at Dhaka back in 2012. Kohli also smashed a total of 63 fours and seven sixes against Pakistan in ODIs.
