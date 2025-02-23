Advertisement
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Hit...

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1/8
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India's star batter Virat Kohli created history as he became the quickest batter to reach 14,000 runs in the ODI format.

IND vs PAK

2/8
IND vs PAK

Virat achieved the milestone in the ICC Champions Trophy encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. 

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

3/8
Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had eclipsed the feat in his 350th innings as compared to Kohli's 287.

Kumar Sangakkara

4/8
Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara is the other batter who reached the milestone. He had achieved the same feat in his 378th innings.

Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf

5/8
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf

The former India batter was facing Haris Rauf and played a cover drive to reach the landmark against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 game in Dubai.

Most Number Of ODI Tons

6/8
Most Number Of ODI Tons

The 36-year-old batter also holds the record for most centuries in the ODI format, surpassing Tendulkar's 49 in the 2023 ODI World Cup. As of now, Kohli has 50 hundreds under his belt.

Virat Surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin

7/8
Virat Surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin

Virat also became the first Indian player to take the most catches in ODIs. He surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 156, when he grabbed Naseem Shah's catch.

Kuldeep Yadav Shines

8/8
Kuldeep Yadav Shines

The Indian team restricted Pakistan to just 241 runs on the back of Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul.

