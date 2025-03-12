Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871509https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/icc-odi-rankings-rohit-sharma-gains-big-virat-kohli-slips-shubman-gill-retains-top-spot-after-champions-trophy-final-triumph-2871509
NewsPhotosICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Gains Big, Kohli Slips After Champions Trophy Final Triumph ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Gains Big, Kohli Slips After Champions Trophy Final Triumph
photoDetails

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Gains Big, Kohli Slips After Champions Trophy Final Triumph

India’s star batter Virat Kohli dropped to the 5th spot even after scoring 218 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025. The former India skipper failed to perform with the bat in the grand finale of the tournament against New Zealand on Sunday.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Champions Trophy 2025

1/8
Champions Trophy 2025

On the back of a terrific outing in the recently passed Champions Trophy 2025, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma moved up two spots in the ICC ODI rankings. He is now standing at the number 3 position on the list. 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

2/8
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma played a knock of 76 runs off 83 balls in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand and as a result, the Men in Blue defeated the Blackcaps. 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli

3/8
Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli dropped to the 5th spot even after scoring 218 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025. The former India skipper failed to perform with the bat in the grand finale of the tournament against New Zealand on Sunday.

Follow Us

Shubman Gill

4/8
Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer continued to hold his 8th position while star batter Shubman Gill retained the top spot. 

Follow Us

Babar Azam

5/8
Babar Azam

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam despite his poor form is in the second position while South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen is at the number 4 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings. 

Follow Us

Daryl Mitchell

6/8
Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand star player Daryl Mitchell jumped one spot up to reach the 6th place in the ICC ODI batting rankings on the back of a brilliant display of batting in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Follow Us

9th And 10th Ranked ODI Batters

7/8
9th And 10th Ranked ODI Batters

The likes of Charith Asalanka and Ibrahim Zadran are standing at 9th and 10th spots in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Follow Us

ICC ODI Rankings (Batters)

8/8
ICC ODI Rankings (Batters)

1. Shubman Gill (India) 784 points  2. Babar Azam (Pakistan) 770 points  3. Rohit Sharma (India) 756 points  4. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) 744 points  5. Virat Kohli (India) 736 points  6. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) 721 points  7. Harry Tector (Ireland) 713 points 8. Shreyas Iyer (India) 704 points  9. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) 694 points 

10. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) 676 points 

Follow Us
ICC ODI RankingsLatest ICC ODI rankingsICC ODI Rankings batting 2025ICC ODI Rankings 2025ICC ODI Rankings full listICC ODI Rankings 2025 full listRohit SharmaRohit sharma newsRohit Sharma ICC ODI RankingsVirat KohliVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli ICC ODI RankingsShubman GillShubman Gill newsShubman Gill ICC ODI RankingsShreyas IyerShreyas Iyer ICC ODI RankingsHeinrich KlaasenBabar AzamBabar Azam ICC ODI RankingsDaryl MitchellCharith AsalankaIbrahim ZadranChampions Trophy 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Cricket
Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle: 7 Players With Most Fifty Plus Scores In ICC Tournaments
camera icon11
title
Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success: From Middle-Class Family To Singing Songs In Over 20 Languages; Check Her Net Worth And List Of Awards
camera icon12
title
Summer Vacation 2025
Summer Vacation 2025: Top 10 Must-Visit Destinations In North India For The Perfect Getaway
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get 100% Pay Hike – Key Details Here
camera icon13
title
IPL 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Open, MS Dhoni To Bat Down The Order: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK