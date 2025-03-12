ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Gains Big, Kohli Slips After Champions Trophy Final Triumph
India’s star batter Virat Kohli dropped to the 5th spot even after scoring 218 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025. The former India skipper failed to perform with the bat in the grand finale of the tournament against New Zealand on Sunday.
Champions Trophy 2025
On the back of a terrific outing in the recently passed Champions Trophy 2025, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma moved up two spots in the ICC ODI rankings. He is now standing at the number 3 position on the list.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma played a knock of 76 runs off 83 balls in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand and as a result, the Men in Blue defeated the Blackcaps.
Virat Kohli
Shubman Gill
Shreyas Iyer continued to hold his 8th position while star batter Shubman Gill retained the top spot.
Babar Azam
Pakistan star batter Babar Azam despite his poor form is in the second position while South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen is at the number 4 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.
Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand star player Daryl Mitchell jumped one spot up to reach the 6th place in the ICC ODI batting rankings on the back of a brilliant display of batting in the Champions Trophy 2025.
9th And 10th Ranked ODI Batters
The likes of Charith Asalanka and Ibrahim Zadran are standing at 9th and 10th spots in the ICC ODI Rankings.
ICC ODI Rankings (Batters)
1. Shubman Gill (India) 784 points 2. Babar Azam (Pakistan) 770 points 3. Rohit Sharma (India) 756 points 4. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) 744 points 5. Virat Kohli (India) 736 points 6. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) 721 points 7. Harry Tector (Ireland) 713 points 8. Shreyas Iyer (India) 704 points 9. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) 694 points
10. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) 676 points
