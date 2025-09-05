ICC Rankings Shock: England Faces Tough Road to 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualification

photoDetails

England’s ODI cricket campaign is under intense scrutiny after a series of disappointing results, including a heavy defeat to South Africa, leaving them eighth in the ICC ODI rankings. With just seven wins in 21 matches since the 2023 World Cup, the 2019 champions face a serious threat to automatic 2027 World Cup qualification. The expanded 14-team tournament, hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, makes every ranking point crucial. England must navigate tough upcoming series against India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka while competitors like Bangladesh and West Indies have easier paths. Strong leadership from new captain Harry Brook is vital.