ICC’s New Cricket Rules 2025 Explained: Stop Clock, DRS Changes, Saliva Ban & More - In Pics
The ICC has introduced major rule changes for the 2025–27 World Test Championship and beyond, aimed at improving game flow and fairness. Key updates include the stop clock rule in Test cricket to combat slow over-rates, revised saliva ban enforcement with ball change discretion, and updated DRS protocols that prioritize chronological reviews and uphold original ‘out’ decisions for secondary dismissals. New rules also mandate catch reviews even on no-balls, enforce stricter penalties for deliberate short runs, and trial full-time injury replacements in first-class cricket. These latest ICC rule changes mark a significant shift in international cricket's playing conditions.
1. Stop Clock Now Active in Test Cricket
To tackle slow over-rates, teams must start a new over within 60 seconds. Two warnings are allowed, but a third delay results in 5 penalty runs, resetting after every 80 overs.
2. Saliva Ban Tweaked, Ball Change Discretionary
Saliva use is still banned, but umpires won’t be forced to change the ball unless its condition is visibly altered. Misuse could still lead to five penalty runs.
3. DRS Reviews Now Follow Chronological Order
If both umpire and player refer different incidents on the same ball, the TV umpire must review them in the order they occurred, ensuring a fair sequence of decisions.
4. ‘Out’ Decision Stands for Secondary Dismissals
If a batter is given out and another dismissal mode is checked, the original 'out' decision remains valid—even on an umpire’s call for the second mode, like LBW.
5. Fairness of Catch Will Be Reviewed Even on No-Balls
Even if a delivery is a no-ball, the TV umpire will still assess the fairness of the catch. Batters will only get the no-ball run if the catch was clean.
6. Deliberate Short Runs Face Stricter Penalties
If a batter fakes a run, the fielding captain can choose who stays on strike and the batting side loses five runs. Unintentional short runs won’t be penalized.
7. Full-Time Injury Replacements Trial in First-Class Cricket
For serious external injuries, teams can now use full-time like-for-like replacements in domestic first-class matches—similar to the concussion substitute rule.
8. No Ball and Clean Catch? Only One Run
If a no-ball is followed by a clean catch, only the no-ball run will be awarded. If the catch isn’t clean, all completed runs are counted for the batting side.
9. Saliva Misuse Won’t Guarantee a Ball Change
Fielding sides can’t exploit the saliva rule to get a new ball. Umpires will decide if the ball condition warrants a change. Otherwise, the ball stays in play.
10. Smarter Tech and Clearer Calls Mean Fewer Controversies
From streamlined DRS protocols to enhanced umpire discretion, the ICC aims to reduce confusion, uphold fairness, and keep the game flowing smoothly across formats.
