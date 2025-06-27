ICC’s New Cricket Rules 2025 Explained: Stop Clock, DRS Changes, Saliva Ban & More - In Pics

photoDetails

The ICC has introduced major rule changes for the 2025–27 World Test Championship and beyond, aimed at improving game flow and fairness. Key updates include the stop clock rule in Test cricket to combat slow over-rates, revised saliva ban enforcement with ball change discretion, and updated DRS protocols that prioritize chronological reviews and uphold original ‘out’ decisions for secondary dismissals. New rules also mandate catch reviews even on no-balls, enforce stricter penalties for deliberate short runs, and trial full-time injury replacements in first-class cricket. These latest ICC rule changes mark a significant shift in international cricket's playing conditions.