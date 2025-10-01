ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs Sri Lanka Game - In Pics

photoDetails

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has kicked off with hosts India Women dominating Sri Lanka Women in a rain-curtailed opener, winning by 59 runs thanks to stellar performances from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur. The tournament features 8 top teams in a round-robin format, where each win earns 2 points, and Net Run Rate (NRR) decides rankings in case of a tie. Teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are set to battle for semifinal spots. Fans can catch live streaming on JioHotstar and broadcasts on Sony Sports Network, keeping everyone updated with scores, stats, and points table standings.