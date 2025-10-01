Advertisement
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs Sri Lanka Game - In Pics

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has kicked off with hosts India Women dominating Sri Lanka Women in a rain-curtailed opener, winning by 59 runs thanks to stellar performances from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur. The tournament features 8 top teams in a round-robin format, where each win earns 2 points, and Net Run Rate (NRR) decides rankings in case of a tie. Teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are set to battle for semifinal spots. Fans can catch live streaming on JioHotstar and broadcasts on Sony Sports Network, keeping everyone updated with scores, stats, and points table standings.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
1. India Women Start With a Bang

India opened their World Cup campaign with a convincing 59-run win over Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed match at Guwahati. Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur starred with all-round performances.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Sri Lanka Women Face a Setback

Sri Lanka began with a loss against hosts India, leaving them at the bottom of the points table with a -1.255 NRR, highlighting the challenge ahead in the round-robin stage.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Australia vs New Zealand: Next Big Clash

Fans can expect a high-octane match at Holkar Stadium, Indore, as Australia Women take on New Zealand Women. This clash could shape early points table dynamics.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Understanding the Round-Robin Format

The 2025 Women’s World Cup uses a round-robin league where each of the 8 teams faces all others once. The top 4 teams after this stage move to the semifinals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. How Points and NRR Work

Each win earns 2 points, while ties or rain-abandoned matches see 1 point shared each. Teams tied on points are differentiated by Net Run Rate (NRR).(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Direct Qualifications and Qualifiers

India qualified automatically as hosts, while Pakistan and Bangladesh entered through qualifiers. Teams like Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka qualified via ODI championship standings.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Live Streaming for Global Fans

All matches will be streamed live on JioHotstar, with broadcast on Sony Sports Network, ensuring fans don’t miss any updates from the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Key Players to Watch

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur shone for India in the opening game. Keep an eye on megastars from Australia, England, and New Zealand as the tournament unfolds.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Early Points Table Snapshot

After the first game, the points table sees India Women leading with 2 points, while Sri Lanka sits at 0 points. Other teams are yet to begin their campaigns.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

10. Why NRR Could Decide Semifinal Spots

With 8 teams in a single round-robin, Net Run Rate can become crucial in determining which teams make it to the semifinals, especially in closely contested matches. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

