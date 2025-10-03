Advertisement
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After Pakistan vs Bangladesh Game: India, Australia, Bangladesh Lead Early Standings
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After Pakistan vs Bangladesh Game: India, Australia, Bangladesh Lead Early Standings

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table is heating up as India, Australia, and Bangladesh register early wins, taking the lead in the league stage. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women started with a dominant victory over Sri Lanka, while defending champions Australia Women crushed New Zealand to showcase their title credentials. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a historic win, boosting their chances in the semi-final race. With only the top four teams qualifying, every match and Net Run Rate (NRR) will be crucial. Fans eagerly await the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on October 5 in Colombo.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
1. India Women off to a Dominant Start

India Women began their campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati, putting Harmanpreet Kaur’s team firmly in the race for the semi-finals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Australia Women Showcase Championship Pedigree

Defending champions Australia Women crushed New Zealand by 89 runs, stamping their authority early and reminding fans why they are favorites for the World Cup 2025 trophy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Bangladesh Create History with Big Win Over Pakistan

Bangladesh Women shocked Pakistan with a 7-wicket win, marking only their second-ever victory in ICC Women’s World Cup history and adding major drama to the standings.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Points Table Leaders: IND, AUS, BAN

After the first three matches, India, Australia, and Bangladesh top the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table with 2 points each, while other teams are still searching for wins.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Pakistan and New Zealand Struggle Early

Both Pakistan Women and New Zealand Women started with defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the table and under pressure to bounce back quickly in the group stage.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Semi-Final Spots Up for Grabs

Only the top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, making every win crucial as the round-robin stage progresses.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Net Run Rate Could Decide Qualification

With teams tied on points, Net Run Rate (NRR) will be the deciding factor in rankings, making big-margin wins even more valuable as the group stage unfolds.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. India vs Pakistan Clash on October 5

The much-anticipated India Women vs Pakistan Women World Cup 2025 match is set for October 5 in Colombo, expected to be the most-watched clash of the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Venues Across India and Sri Lanka Hosting Matches

The World Cup matches are spread across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and Colombo, giving fans across two countries a chance to witness the action live.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Final Set for November 2

The Women’s World Cup 2025 Final will be played on November 2 in Navi Mumbai or Colombo, where the top two teams will battle for cricket’s ultimate glory. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

