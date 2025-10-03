ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After Pakistan vs Bangladesh Game: India, Australia, Bangladesh Lead Early Standings

photoDetails

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table is heating up as India, Australia, and Bangladesh register early wins, taking the lead in the league stage. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women started with a dominant victory over Sri Lanka, while defending champions Australia Women crushed New Zealand to showcase their title credentials. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a historic win, boosting their chances in the semi-final race. With only the top four teams qualifying, every match and Net Run Rate (NRR) will be crucial. Fans eagerly await the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on October 5 in Colombo.