ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: South Africa Tops, India vs New Zealand Semifinal Clash Heats Up!
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table witnessed a major shift after South Africa Women claimed a commanding 150-run DLS win over Pakistan in Colombo, moving to the top of the standings with 10 points. With Australia and England also qualifying for the semifinals, the race for the final spot intensifies between India and New Zealand, both tied on four points. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan occupy the bottom three spots, with Bangladesh and Pakistan already eliminated. Stay updated with the latest ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, team rankings, and semifinal qualification scenarios here.
1. South Africa Rise to the Top
With a fifth consecutive win, South Africa Women climbed to No.1 on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table with 10 points from six matches, confirming their semifinal qualification.
2. Australia Stay Close in Second
Despite an equal number of wins, Australia sit second due to a slightly lower net run rate (NRR 1.818). They’ve already secured a semifinal spot and remain strong contenders for the top finish.
3. England Clinch Third Place
England’s thrilling victory over India lifted them to third position with 9 points, ensuring their qualification to the semifinals. Their NRR advantage keeps them ahead of the competition.
4. India Hold Fourth Spot in Tight Race
India remain fourth with 4 points, holding on to the final semifinal spot for now. However, their position is under serious threat ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand clash.
5. New Zealand in Hot Pursuit
New Zealand, currently fifth with 4 points, trail India only on net run rate (-0.245). Their next match against India is a virtual quarterfinal for the last semifinal berth.
6. Sri Lanka’s Slim Chances Remain
Sri Lanka, at sixth place with 3 points, are still mathematically alive. They need a big win in their final match and favorable results elsewhere to sneak into the top four.
7. Bangladesh Out of Contention
Bangladesh sit seventh with just 2 points and have been officially eliminated from semifinal contention after a disappointing campaign marked by narrow losses.
8. Pakistan Drop to the Bottom
Following their fourth defeat, Pakistan slipped to eighth place with 2 points and a -2.651 NRR, marking the end of their World Cup 2025 journey.
9. Net Run Rate the Key Decider
With India and New Zealand level on points, Net Run Rate (NRR) will likely determine who secures the last semifinal spot — adding a statistical twist to the qualification battle.
10. Semifinal Line-Up Almost Set
With South Africa, Australia, and England confirmed, the final semifinal place rests between India and New Zealand, setting up an unmissable group-stage finale.
