Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974766https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/icc-women-s-world-cup-2025-updated-points-table-south-africa-tops-india-vs-new-zealand-semifinal-clash-heats-up-2974766
NewsPhotosICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: South Africa Tops, India vs New Zealand Semifinal Clash Heats Up!
photoDetails

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: South Africa Tops, India vs New Zealand Semifinal Clash Heats Up!

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table witnessed a major shift after South Africa Women claimed a commanding 150-run DLS win over Pakistan in Colombo, moving to the top of the standings with 10 points. With Australia and England also qualifying for the semifinals, the race for the final spot intensifies between India and New Zealand, both tied on four points. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan occupy the bottom three spots, with Bangladesh and Pakistan already eliminated. Stay updated with the latest ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, team rankings, and semifinal qualification scenarios here.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Follow Us

1. South Africa Rise to the Top

1/10
1. South Africa Rise to the Top

 

With a fifth consecutive win, South Africa Women climbed to No.1 on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table with 10 points from six matches, confirming their semifinal qualification.

Follow Us

2. Australia Stay Close in Second

2/10
2. Australia Stay Close in Second

 

Despite an equal number of wins, Australia sit second due to a slightly lower net run rate (NRR 1.818). They’ve already secured a semifinal spot and remain strong contenders for the top finish.

Follow Us

3. England Clinch Third Place

3/10
3. England Clinch Third Place

 

England’s thrilling victory over India lifted them to third position with 9 points, ensuring their qualification to the semifinals. Their NRR advantage keeps them ahead of the competition.

Follow Us

4. India Hold Fourth Spot in Tight Race

4/10
4. India Hold Fourth Spot in Tight Race

 

India remain fourth with 4 points, holding on to the final semifinal spot for now. However, their position is under serious threat ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand clash.

Follow Us

5. New Zealand in Hot Pursuit

5/10
5. New Zealand in Hot Pursuit

 

New Zealand, currently fifth with 4 points, trail India only on net run rate (-0.245). Their next match against India is a virtual quarterfinal for the last semifinal berth.

Follow Us

6. Sri Lanka’s Slim Chances Remain

6/10
6. Sri Lanka’s Slim Chances Remain

 

Sri Lanka, at sixth place with 3 points, are still mathematically alive. They need a big win in their final match and favorable results elsewhere to sneak into the top four.

Follow Us

7. Bangladesh Out of Contention

7/10
7. Bangladesh Out of Contention

 

Bangladesh sit seventh with just 2 points and have been officially eliminated from semifinal contention after a disappointing campaign marked by narrow losses.

Follow Us

8. Pakistan Drop to the Bottom

8/10
8. Pakistan Drop to the Bottom

 

Following their fourth defeat, Pakistan slipped to eighth place with 2 points and a -2.651 NRR, marking the end of their World Cup 2025 journey.

Follow Us

9. Net Run Rate the Key Decider

9/10
9. Net Run Rate the Key Decider

 

With India and New Zealand level on points, Net Run Rate (NRR) will likely determine who secures the last semifinal spot — adding a statistical twist to the qualification battle.

Follow Us

10. Semifinal Line-Up Almost Set

10/10
10. Semifinal Line-Up Almost Set

 

With South Africa, Australia, and England confirmed, the final semifinal place rests between India and New Zealand, setting up an unmissable group-stage finale.

 

Follow Us
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points tableWomen’s World Cup 2025 standingsICC Women’s World Cup 2025 latest updatesICC Women’s World Cup 2025 team rankingsWomen’s World Cup 2025 semifinal raceSA vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025 resultSouth Africa vs Pakistan DLS method winICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 tableWomen’s World Cup 2025 top teamsICC CWC25 updated points tableICC Women’s World Cup 2025 qualification scenarioIndia vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2025 matchICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal qualified teamsWomen’s World Cup 2025 NRR standingslatest ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 positionICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group stage resultsWomen’s Cricket World Cup 2025 live standingsICC Women’s World Cup 2025 score updatesSouth Africa Women top of points tableWomen’s World Cup 2025 net run rate comparisonICC Women’s World Cup 2025 live tableWomen’s ODI World Cup 2025 standings todayICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match resultsWomen’s World Cup 2025 latest rankingsICC Wom
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Shubman Gill
9 Captains Who Lost Their First Match in All Three Formats In Men's International Cricket: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Rizwan And...
camera icon13
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025 Horoscope: Gifts For Sisters This Bhai Dooj Based On Their Zodiac Sign
camera icon6
title
fuel cheaper than water
Fuel Is Cheaper Than Water In THESE 6 Countries- Price Of Fuel Is $0.58 Per Litre And Bottled Water Costs $1.20 Per Litre In...
camera icon7
title
World’s oldest living animal
Meet Jonathan, World’s Oldest Living Animal — Older Than Invention Of Light Bulb, Telephone, And Car; Holds Guinness World Record, Know The Age Of Species
camera icon9
title
Louvre heist
The Louvre Heist: Have A Look At 8 Items Stolen From Museum That Belong To French Royals