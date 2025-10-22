ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: South Africa Tops, India vs New Zealand Semifinal Clash Heats Up!

photoDetails

english

2974755

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table witnessed a major shift after South Africa Women claimed a commanding 150-run DLS win over Pakistan in Colombo, moving to the top of the standings with 10 points. With Australia and England also qualifying for the semifinals, the race for the final spot intensifies between India and New Zealand, both tied on four points. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan occupy the bottom three spots, with Bangladesh and Pakistan already eliminated. Stay updated with the latest ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, team rankings, and semifinal qualification scenarios here.