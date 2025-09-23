Advertisement
The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be played across different venues of India and Sri Lanka from September 30. During the 13th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup which will have eight teams, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, will aim to win their maiden title. 

Let's take a look at the format, prize money, venues, schedule, squads, live streaming of the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025:

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
A total of eight teams - India, Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand - will take part in the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which is set to be played from September 30. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

There are no groups at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, with all teams to play seven matches during the group stage and the top four sides on the standings then progressing to the knockout semi-final stage.

The highest-ranked team during the group stage will play the fourth-ranked team, while the second-ranked and third-ranked sides will face off, with the two winners then moving through to the title decider on November 2. (Pic credit: ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced a massive increase to the prize money for the Women's World Cup 2025, with the total prize pool amassing a total of $13.88 million (US Dollars).

That's a monumental rise of 297 percent from $3.5 million at the most recent edition of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand in 2022 and eclipses the $10 million prize pool from the most recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. (Pic credit: ICC)

During the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, a total of four venues - ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) - will host games across India. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is the sole venue in Sri Lanka that will be used during the mega event and is in contention to host the final alongside DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Pic credit: Assam Cricket Association)

A total of 28 matches will be played across the group stage, with all matches to commence at 3pm local time apart from the contest between England and New Zealand on October 26 that will start at an earlier time of 11am (local).  

The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semi-final then set for DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Navi Mumbai or Colombo will then host the final of the event on November 2. (Pic credit: ICC) 

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserve: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. Reserve: Inoshi Fernando

(Pic credit: BCCI) 

 

The Women's Cricket World Cup will be broadcast live around the world through various rights holders, with all eight teams at the event to be boosted by having the tournament screened in their home country.

ICC.tv will also stream the tournament across various countries, making the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup extremely accessible for viewers. (Pic credit:ICC)

Each team at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will play a total of two warm-up fixtures, with the exception of Australia who will feature just once prior to the start of the tournament. The opening day of warm-up fixtures will be held on September 25, with seven teams at the World Cup in action and an India A side taking on New Zealand in Bengaluru.

The final warm-up matches will be held on September 27 and 28, with reigning champions Australia taking on England in Bengaluru in their only appearance prior to the start of the tournament. (Pic credit: ICC)

September 30, 2025 - India vs Sri Lanka - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 1, 2025 - Australia vs New Zealand - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 2, 2025 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 3, 2025 - England vs South Africa - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 4, 2025 - Australia vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 5, 2025 - India vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 6, 2025 - New Zealand vs South Africa - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 7, 2025 - England vs Bangladesh - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 8, 2025 - Australia vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 9, 2025 - India vs South Africa - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 10, 2025 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 11, 2025 - England vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 12, 2025 - India vs Australia - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 13, 2025 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 14, 2025 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 15, 2025 - England vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 16, 2025 - Australia vs Bangladesh - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 17, 2025 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 18, 2025 - New Zealand vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 19, 2025 - India vs England - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 20, 2025 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 21, 2025 - South Africa vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 22, 2025 - Australia vs England - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 23, 2025 - India vs New Zealand - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 24, 2025 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 25, 2025 - Australia vs South Africa - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 26, 2025 - New Zealand vs England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 11.00 a.m.

October 26, 2025 - India vs Bangladesh - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 29, 2025 - 1st semifinal - TBC vs TBC - To be confirmed - 3.00 PM (IST)

October 30, 2025 - 2nd semifinal - TBC vs TBC - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)

November 2, 2025 - Final - TBC vs TBC - To Be Confirmed (Pic credit: Assam Cricket Association) 

