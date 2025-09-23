photoDetails

english

2963716

The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be played across different venues of India and Sri Lanka from September 30. During the 13th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup which will have eight teams, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, will aim to win their maiden title.

The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30. During the 13th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, will aim to win their maiden title.

Let's take a look at the format, prize money, venues, schedule, squads, live streaming of the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: