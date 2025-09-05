ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India, Australia, England And... Check Full Squads, Complete Schedule, Timing, Captains Of All Teams
The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30. The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup will be an eight-team event and will see each team play seven group-stage matches against every other side, with the top four advancing to the knockout stages.
Most of the teams, who are aiming to lift that coveted trophy, have already announced their squad for the marquee ICC event. Hosts India were the first team to announce their 15-member squad for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
Here's the full squads, captains of all teams for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025:
India Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as the team looks to clinch maiden title.
India Squad : Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
Standby Players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare (pic credit: BCCI)
Australia Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Experienced wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy will captain Australia in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as they look to increase the tally of their ICC titles.
Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham (Pic credit: ICC)
England Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England in the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.
England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Pic credit: England Cricket)
South Africa Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Star batter Laura Wolvaardt will lead South Africa in the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as last year's ICC Women's T20I World Cup finalists will hope to go one better in the 50-over format to clinch their maiden title.
South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit (Pic credit: ICC)
Pakistan Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar (Pic credit: ICC)
Bangladesh Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Nigar Sultana Joty will captain Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played from September 30 in India and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter (Pic credit: IANS)
New Zealand, Sri Lanka Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
New Zealand, Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be held from September 30. (Pic credit: White Ferns)
Full Schedule, Date, Venues And Timing Of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
September 30, 2025 - India vs Sri Lanka - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 1, 2025 - Australia vs New Zealand - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 2, 2025 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 3, 2025 - England vs South Africa - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 4, 2025 - Australia vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 5, 2025 - India vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 6, 2025 - New Zealand vs South Africa - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 7, 2025 - England vs Bangladesh - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 8, 2025 - Australia vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 9, 2025 - India vs South Africa - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 10, 2025 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 11, 2025 - England vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 12, 2025 - India vs Australia - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 13, 2025 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 14, 2025 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 15, 2025 - England vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 16, 2025 - Australia vs Bangladesh - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 17, 2025 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 18, 2025 - New Zealand vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 19, 2025 - India vs England - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 20, 2025 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 21, 2025 - South Africa vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 22, 2025 - Australia vs England - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 23, 2025 - India vs New Zealand - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 24, 2025 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 25, 2025 - Australia vs South Africa - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 26, 2025 - New Zealand vs England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 11.00 a.m.
October 26, 2025 - India vs Bangladesh - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 29, 2025 - 1st semifinal - TBC vs TBC - To be confirmed - 3.00 PM (IST)
October 30, 2025 - 2nd semifinal - TBC vs TBC - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai - 3.00 PM (IST)
November 2, 2025 - Final - TBC vs TBC - To Be Confirmed (Pic credit: Assam Cricket Association)
Trending Photos