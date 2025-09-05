photoDetails

english

2956072

The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30. The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup will be an eight-team event and will see each team play seven group-stage matches against every other side, with the top four advancing to the knockout stages.

Most of the teams, who are aiming to lift that coveted trophy, have already announced their squad for the marquee ICC event. Hosts India were the first team to announce their 15-member squad for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Here's the full squads, captains of all teams for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: