The Women’s World Cup 2025 has reached its midway point, and the competition is getting exciting. The washout gave Pakistan their first point of the tournament, though they would have wanted more after a strong start against England. England, on the other hand, moved back to the top of the table and now share the unbeaten record with Australia. Scroll down to see the updated Women’s World Cup 2025 points table.