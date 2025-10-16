Advertisement
NewsPhotosICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated After England-Pakistan Match Washout - Check In Pics
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated After England-Pakistan Match Washout - Check In Pics

The Women’s World Cup 2025 has reached its midway point, and the competition is getting exciting. The washout gave Pakistan their first point of the tournament, though they would have wanted more after a strong start against England. England, on the other hand, moved back to the top of the table and now share the unbeaten record with Australia. Scroll down to see the updated Women’s World Cup 2025 points table.

Updated:Oct 16, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Rain Denies Pakistan First Win In Women’s WC

1/10
Rain Denies Pakistan First Win In Women's WC

Pakistan’s hopes of a big win over England were dashed after rain washed out their Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Colombo. For Pakistan, it was a heartbreaking result, as they are still searching for their first victory of the tournament. The washout meant Pakistan missed out on two crucial points, while England benefited by gaining an extra point thanks to the weather interruption.

Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

2/10
Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has reached an exciting midway stage, with teams battling hard for a spot in the semifinals. 

1. England (3 Wins, 7 Points)

3/10
1. England (3 Wins, 7 Points)

England have been the most consistent side in the tournament, showcasing solid all-round performances. Their batting depth and disciplined bowling have kept them unbeaten so far. Despite the washout against Pakistan, England sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Australia - 3 Wins, 7 Points

4/10
Australia - 3 Wins, 7 Points

Defending champions Australia are living up to their reputation, tied with England on points but placed second due to net run rate. Their victories have been dominant, driven by strong batting from Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry, and sharp bowling from Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner. They remain firm favourites to make the semifinals once again.

South Africa - 3 Wins, 6 Points

5/10
South Africa - 3 Wins, 6 Points

South Africa have been one of the most impressive teams this season. With three wins in four matches, they have found the perfect balance between bat and ball. Nadine de Klerk has been the star performer, while Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp have led the bowling attack with precision.

India - 2 Wins, 4 Points

6/10
India - 2 Wins, 4 Points

India have had a mixed campaign so far. After starting with 2 strong win. India lost against SA and Aus. Inconsistent batting and fielding remain areas of concern. India will need to maintain momentum in their remaining fixtures to stay in the top four.

New Zealand - 1 Win, 3 Points

7/10
New Zealand - 1 Win, 3 Points

New Zealand – 1 Win, 3 Points

The White Ferns have shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled to finish games. Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday have carried the batting department, while Lea Tahuhu’s pace has been effective. However, New Zealand must find consistency quickly to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Bangladesh - 1 Win, 3 Points

8/10
Bangladesh - 1 Win, 3 Points

Bangladesh have been competitive in patches, registering one hard-fought victory. Their bowlers have kept matches tight, but the batting unit has lacked big scores. Captain Nigar Sultana will hope her side can convert close games into wins as the tournament progresses.

Sri Lanka – 0 Wins, 2 Points (Rain Washouts)

9/10
Sri Lanka – 0 Wins, 2 Points (Rain Washouts)

Sri Lanka are yet to register a win, but two rain washouts have earned them two points. Their batting has shown promise, with Chamari Athapaththu leading from the front. However, they will need better luck with the weather and stronger finishes to climb up the table.

Pakistan – 0 Wins, 1 Point (Rain Washout)

10/10
Pakistan – 0 Wins, 1 Point (Rain Washout)

Pakistan finally got off the mark with one point from the washed-out clash against England. Their bowlers performed brilliantly before rain intervened, dismissing England’s top order cheaply. Captain Nida Dar will hope the team can build on that performance and secure a first win in their upcoming matches.

