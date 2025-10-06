photoDetails

english

2968511

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is in full swing, featuring top teams like India, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. After a thrilling victory over Pakistan, India Women lead the points table with 4 points from 2 matches, followed closely by Australia Women. Star performers like Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and Deepti Sharma are dominating the leaderboard with crucial runs and wickets. Matches are being held across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and Colombo, with semifinals on October 29-30 and the final on November 2. Fans can follow live streaming, scores, and highlights online.