ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan – India Tops, Australia and England Battle for Semis
photoDetails

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs Pakistan – India Tops, Australia and England Battle for Semis

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is in full swing, featuring top teams like India, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. After a thrilling victory over Pakistan, India Women lead the points table with 4 points from 2 matches, followed closely by Australia Women. Star performers like Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and Deepti Sharma are dominating the leaderboard with crucial runs and wickets. Matches are being held across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and Colombo, with semifinals on October 29-30 and the final on November 2. Fans can follow live streaming, scores, and highlights online.

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
1. India Women Top the Points Table

1/11
1. India Women Top the Points Table

After defeating Pakistan by 88 runs, India leads the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table with 4 points from 2 matches, showcasing dominant form and strong net run rate (+1.515).(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Australia's Campaign Hit by Rain

2/11
2. Australia’s Campaign Hit by Rain

Australia Women have 3 points from 2 games, with their second match washed out due to rain. Despite NRR advantage (+1.780), consistency remains key for semi-final qualification.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. England and Bangladesh in Strong Contention

3/11
3. England and Bangladesh in Strong Contention

England and Bangladesh sit in the top four with 2 points each, demonstrating that early victories are crucial in the league-stage round-robin format of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Bottom Teams Struggling for Momentum

4/11
4. Bottom Teams Struggling for Momentum

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa are yet to find rhythm. Pakistan’s two consecutive losses and South Africa’s negative NRR highlight the tough competition for a semi-final berth.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Deepti Sharma Leads Wicket-Takers

5/11
5. Deepti Sharma Leads Wicket-Takers

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominates with 6 wickets from 2 matches, proving vital in India’s strong start. Her consistent bowling performances are shaping India’s campaign.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Ashleigh Gardner Tops Run-Scorers

6/11
6. Ashleigh Gardner Tops Run-Scorers

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner is currently the highest run-scorer with 115 runs from one match, followed closely by Sophie Devine and Harleen Deol, making batting prowess a key factor this tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Key Venues Across India and Sri Lanka

7/11
7. Key Venues Across India and Sri Lanka

Matches are held in Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and Colombo, emphasizing the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025’s pan-Indian and Sri Lankan hosting strategy to maximize fan engagement.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Semifinals and Finals Schedule

8/11
8. Semifinals and Finals Schedule

Top four teams from the league stage will meet in semi-finals on October 29-30 in Navi Mumbai, with the grand final on November 2, setting up high-stakes encounters in the tournament climax.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Star Players Making Headlines

9/11
9. Star Players Making Headlines

Players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Sophie Devine are creating headlines with match-winning performances, highlighting talent depth and superstar impact in ICC Women’s cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Live Streaming and Fan Engagement Soars

10/11
10. Live Streaming and Fan Engagement Soars

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches are trending across digital platforms, with live streaming options attracting high engagement, proving the growing popularity and commercial potential of women’s cricket globally.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

11/11
