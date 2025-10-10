Advertisement
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India Women's Team Face Defeat Against South Africa Women - In Pics

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is heating up as India suffers a narrow defeat against South Africa, shaking up the points table. Australia leads with 5 points, followed by England and India with 4 each, while South Africa climbs to fourth, keeping semifinal hopes alive. Key teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan are striving to improve net run rates and secure wins in crucial upcoming fixtures. Fans can catch live streaming and match updates for India vs Australia, England vs New Zealand, and other pivotal games. Stay updated on team squads, match results, and points table changes for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
1. Australia Women Lead the Points Table

1. Australia Women Lead the Points Table

Australia tops the standings with 5 points from 3 matches, showcasing dominant performances and a strong net run rate (+1.960). They remain favorites for a semifinal berth.

2. England Women Maintain Perfect Record

2. England Women Maintain Perfect Record

England has won both their matches, holding 4 points and a +1.757 NRR. Their consistent form makes them strong contenders for the semis.

3. India Women Slip After Loss to South Africa

3. India Women Slip After Loss to South Africa

India now sits third with 4 points from 3 matches. Despite a solid start, the Vizag defeat highlights vulnerabilities in high-pressure games.

4. South Africa Climbs to Fourth Spot

4. South Africa Climbs to Fourth Spot

South Africa’s win against India propels them to 4 points, placing them in contention for the semifinals. Their positive momentum can be a game-changer.

5. Bangladesh Women Eye Upset Opportunities

5. Bangladesh Women Eye Upset Opportunities

Bangladesh sits fifth with 2 points, showing flashes of brilliance. Strong batting performances can help them challenge higher-ranked teams.

6. Sri Lanka Women Battle Inconsistencies

6. Sri Lanka Women Battle Inconsistencies

Sri Lanka has just 1 point from 2 matches, with a -1.255 NRR. Rain-affected games and inconsistent form remain key challenges.

7. New Zealand Women Struggle Early

7. New Zealand Women Struggle Early

Winless in 2 matches, New Zealand faces an uphill battle to qualify. Improving their net run rate and batting depth is crucial.

8. Pakistan Women Seek First Win

8. Pakistan Women Seek First Win

Pakistan remains at the bottom with 0 points from 3 matches. Their focus now is on regrouping and building confidence for remaining games.

9. Semifinal Qualification Hinges on Net Run Rate

9. Semifinal Qualification Hinges on Net Run Rate

Top 4 teams advance, making net run rate a critical factor. Australia, England, India, and South Africa currently hold the edge.

10. Key Fixtures Ahead Will Decide Semifinals

10. Key Fixtures Ahead Will Decide Semifinals

Upcoming matches like India vs Australia and England vs New Zealand are pivotal. Fans can catch live streaming and match highlights across multiple platforms.

