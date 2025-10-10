photoDetails

english

2970093

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is heating up as India suffers a narrow defeat against South Africa, shaking up the points table. Australia leads with 5 points, followed by England and India with 4 each, while South Africa climbs to fourth, keeping semifinal hopes alive. Key teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan are striving to improve net run rates and secure wins in crucial upcoming fixtures. Fans can catch live streaming and match updates for India vs Australia, England vs New Zealand, and other pivotal games. Stay updated on team squads, match results, and points table changes for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.