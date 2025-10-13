photoDetails

english

2971197

Australia pulled off a historic record chase against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, chasing 331 to secure a thrilling 3-wicket win in Visakhapatnam. Alyssa Healy’s stunning 142 off 107 balls powered Australia to the top of the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, while Annabel Sutherland’s 5 for 40 dismantled India’s middle order. Despite Smriti Mandhana’s record-breaking 1000 ODI runs in 2025 and a solid opening stand, India slipped to their second loss of the tournament. With Australia leading and India’s semifinal hopes tightening, the updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 standings promise a fierce race ahead.