NewsPhotosICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India's Defeat Against Australia - In Pics
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India's Defeat Against Australia - In Pics

Australia pulled off a historic record chase against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, chasing 331 to secure a thrilling 3-wicket win in Visakhapatnam. Alyssa Healy’s stunning 142 off 107 balls powered Australia to the top of the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, while Annabel Sutherland’s 5 for 40 dismantled India’s middle order. Despite Smriti Mandhana’s record-breaking 1000 ODI runs in 2025 and a solid opening stand, India slipped to their second loss of the tournament. With Australia leading and India’s semifinal hopes tightening, the updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 standings promise a fierce race ahead.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 07:11 AM IST
1. Australia Script Historic Record Chase

1/11
1. Australia Script Historic Record Chase

Australia Women pulled off the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history, gunning down 331 in 49 overs. Alyssa Healy’s leadership and fearless batting sealed a statement win.

2. Alyssa Healy Leads from the Front with 142(107)

2/11
2. Alyssa Healy Leads from the Front with 142(107)

The Aussie skipper produced a captain’s knock, smashing 142 runs off 107 balls. Her innings featured perfect pacing, exquisite timing, and big-match composure that lifted Australia to the top of the table.

3. Annabel Sutherland’s 5-Wicket Masterclass Turns the Game

3/11
3. Annabel Sutherland’s 5-Wicket Masterclass Turns the Game

Annabel Sutherland’s 5 for 40 dismantled India’s middle order, proving why she’s Australia’s emerging match-winner. Her control during the death overs shifted the momentum decisively.

4. Smriti Mandhana Enters the Record Books Yet Again

4/11
4. Smriti Mandhana Enters the Record Books Yet Again

Smriti Mandhana became the first woman to score 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year, and also crossed 5,000 career ODI runs faster than legends like Viv Richards and Virat Kohli.

5. India’s Strong Start Overshadowed by Middle-Order Collapse

5/11
5. India’s Strong Start Overshadowed by Middle-Order Collapse

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal stitched a 155-run partnership, but India’s quick wickets in the middle overs cost them a potential 350+ total despite late cameos from Rodrigues and Ghosh.

6. Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table

6/11
6. Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table

After this result, Australia (7 points, NRR +1.353) lead the table, followed by England (6), India (4), and South Africa (4) in the top four. The semifinal race is heating up fast.

7. India’s Net Run Rate Takes a Hit

7/11
7. India’s Net Run Rate Takes a Hit

Despite posting 330, India’s defeat dented their Net Run Rate (+0.682) — a crucial factor as the league stage tightens. Every run and wicket will now matter for semifinal qualification.

8. Ellyse Perry’s Grit Shines Despite Injury Scare

8/11
8. Ellyse Perry’s Grit Shines Despite Injury Scare

After retiring hurt mid-innings, Ellyse Perry’s return to guide Australia home under pressure reflected the team’s depth and resilience — hallmarks of a champion side.

9. Australia Strengthen Title Credentials

9/11
9. Australia Strengthen Title Credentials

 

With three wins in four matches, the Aussies look unstoppable in pursuit of their seventh World Cup crown, showcasing elite balance between batting depth and bowling firepower.

10. India’s Road to Semis Gets Tricky from Here

10/11
10. India’s Road to Semis Gets Tricky from Here

With two losses in four games, India must now win their remaining fixtures against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to stay in semifinal contention. The pressure is firmly on Harmanpreet Kaur’s side.

11/11
