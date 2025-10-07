photoDetails

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is witnessing thrilling cricket action as India Women top the points table with two wins, showcasing their dominance. South Africa earned their maiden victory against New Zealand, powered by Tazmin Brits’ record fifth century of 2025 and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s crucial four-wicket haul. England and Bangladesh remain undefeated in their opening matches, while Australia holds a strong position with a positive Net Run Rate. Pakistan and New Zealand struggle at the bottom, both winless with negative NRR. With high-stakes clashes ahead, including India vs South Africa in Vizag, fans can expect exciting matches, record-breaking performances, and intense competition throughout the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.