Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968994https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/icc-womens-world-cup-2025-updated-points-table-india-tops-south-africa-records-maiden-win-against-new-zealand-2968994
NewsPhotosICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: India Tops, South Africa Records Maiden Win Against New Zealand
photoDetails

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: India Tops, South Africa Records Maiden Win Against New Zealand

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is witnessing thrilling cricket action as India Women top the points table with two wins, showcasing their dominance. South Africa earned their maiden victory against New Zealand, powered by Tazmin Brits’ record fifth century of 2025 and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s crucial four-wicket haul. England and Bangladesh remain undefeated in their opening matches, while Australia holds a strong position with a positive Net Run Rate. Pakistan and New Zealand struggle at the bottom, both winless with negative NRR. With high-stakes clashes ahead, including India vs South Africa in Vizag, fans can expect exciting matches, record-breaking performances, and intense competition throughout the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us

1. India Tops the Points Table with a Perfect Start

1/11
1. India Tops the Points Table with a Perfect Start

India Women continue their unbeaten streak, winning both matches with a strong Net Run Rate (+1.515), highlighting their dominance as title favourites in the 2025 Women’s World Cup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. South Africa Secures Maiden Win Against New Zealand

2/11
2. South Africa Secures Maiden Win Against New Zealand

Laura Wolvaardt’s team achieved their first victory, jumping from the bottom to fifth place. Nonkululeko Mlaba’s four-wicket haul was pivotal in restricting New Zealand under 250 runs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Tazmin Brits Breaks Mandhana’s Record

3/11
3. Tazmin Brits Breaks Mandhana’s Record

Brits smashed her fifth century of 2025, surpassing India’s Smriti Mandhana, who had four hundreds in 2024-25, cementing her status as one of the tournament’s standout batters.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. New Zealand Faces Back-to-Back Defeats

4/11
4. New Zealand Faces Back-to-Back Defeats

Despite Sophie Devine’s 85-run effort, the White Ferns struggled to post a competitive total and remain winless, highlighting issues in handling middle-order collapses under pressure.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Australia Maintains Momentum with Drawn Game

5/11
5. Australia Maintains Momentum with Drawn Game

Australia Women remain strong in the competition with 1 win, 1 no-result, and a positive NRR (+1.780), keeping them in contention for a semi-final spot.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. England and Bangladesh Show Early Promise

6/11
6. England and Bangladesh Show Early Promise

Both teams are undefeated in their single matches, with England boasting the highest NRR (+3.773) and Bangladesh impressing with their balanced performance and crucial points early in the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Pakistan and New Zealand Struggle at the Bottom

7/11
7. Pakistan and New Zealand Struggle at the Bottom

Pakistan Women’s and New Zealand’s campaigns are off to a rough start, both winless with negative NRRs (-1.777 and -1.463, respectively), raising questions about their strategies for upcoming fixtures.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Mlaba Emerges as the Key Bowler

8/11
8. Mlaba Emerges as the Key Bowler

South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba’s 4-40 against New Zealand demonstrates her ability to trigger collapses and influence matches, highlighting the importance of wicket-taking bowlers in ODI cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. India vs South Africa Clash to Watch in Vizag

9/11
9. India vs South Africa Clash to Watch in Vizag

The upcoming high-profile clash on October 9 between India and South Africa promises fireworks, with hosts looking to maintain their unbeaten streak against a resurgent South African side.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

Follow Us

10. Tournament Trends Hint at Exciting Competition

10/11
10. Tournament Trends Hint at Exciting Competition

Early results show a mix of dominating performances, individual records, and strategic upsets. Fans can expect intense matches, high scores, and thrilling moments throughout the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points tableIndia women cricket teamSouth Africa vs New Zealand highlightsTazmin Brits century recordNonkululeko Mlaba bowling performanceWomen’s ODI World Cup live scoresICC Women’s World Cup 2025 scheduleIndia vs South Africa Women’s World Cup matchPakistan Women cricket team performanceEngland Women ODI resultsBangladesh Women cricket updatesAustralia Women cricket team standingsLaura Wolvaardt South Africa captainSophie Devine New Zealand captainWomen’s World Cup top run-scorersODI Women’s World Cup net run rateSouth Africa Women maiden winNew Zealand Women match analysisWomen’s World Cup 2025 fixturesIndia Women top of tableWomen’s ODI cricket rankingsICC Women’s World Cup latest newsWomen’s cricket record-breaking inningsTazmin Brits five hundreds 2025Nonkululeko Mlaba key wicketsWomen’s World Cup live updatesICC Women’s Cricket points table todayWomen’s ODI World Cup highlightsIndia Women vs Pakistan Women previewSouth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Hubballi Junction
World’s Longest Railway Platform: Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Holds Guinness Record, Not In Japan, China But...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
2025 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launched - New Look, More Features & Rugged Charm!
camera icon6
title
Auto news
2025 Mahindra Thar In Pics: Check Out 14 New Features
camera icon7
title
Bihar Mahila Rojgar Yojana
Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Rs 10,000 Installment Released for 21 Lakh Women, Check Eligibility, Application Process, And Next Disbursement Dates
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan And...