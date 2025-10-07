ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: India Tops, South Africa Records Maiden Win Against New Zealand
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is witnessing thrilling cricket action as India Women top the points table with two wins, showcasing their dominance. South Africa earned their maiden victory against New Zealand, powered by Tazmin Brits’ record fifth century of 2025 and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s crucial four-wicket haul. England and Bangladesh remain undefeated in their opening matches, while Australia holds a strong position with a positive Net Run Rate. Pakistan and New Zealand struggle at the bottom, both winless with negative NRR. With high-stakes clashes ahead, including India vs South Africa in Vizag, fans can expect exciting matches, record-breaking performances, and intense competition throughout the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.
1. India Tops the Points Table with a Perfect Start
India Women continue their unbeaten streak, winning both matches with a strong Net Run Rate (+1.515), highlighting their dominance as title favourites in the 2025 Women’s World Cup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. South Africa Secures Maiden Win Against New Zealand
Laura Wolvaardt’s team achieved their first victory, jumping from the bottom to fifth place. Nonkululeko Mlaba’s four-wicket haul was pivotal in restricting New Zealand under 250 runs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Tazmin Brits Breaks Mandhana’s Record
Brits smashed her fifth century of 2025, surpassing India’s Smriti Mandhana, who had four hundreds in 2024-25, cementing her status as one of the tournament’s standout batters.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. New Zealand Faces Back-to-Back Defeats
Despite Sophie Devine’s 85-run effort, the White Ferns struggled to post a competitive total and remain winless, highlighting issues in handling middle-order collapses under pressure.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Australia Maintains Momentum with Drawn Game
Australia Women remain strong in the competition with 1 win, 1 no-result, and a positive NRR (+1.780), keeping them in contention for a semi-final spot.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. England and Bangladesh Show Early Promise
Both teams are undefeated in their single matches, with England boasting the highest NRR (+3.773) and Bangladesh impressing with their balanced performance and crucial points early in the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Pakistan and New Zealand Struggle at the Bottom
Pakistan Women’s and New Zealand’s campaigns are off to a rough start, both winless with negative NRRs (-1.777 and -1.463, respectively), raising questions about their strategies for upcoming fixtures.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Mlaba Emerges as the Key Bowler
South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba’s 4-40 against New Zealand demonstrates her ability to trigger collapses and influence matches, highlighting the importance of wicket-taking bowlers in ODI cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. India vs South Africa Clash to Watch in Vizag
The upcoming high-profile clash on October 9 between India and South Africa promises fireworks, with hosts looking to maintain their unbeaten streak against a resurgent South African side.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Tournament Trends Hint at Exciting Competition
Early results show a mix of dominating performances, individual records, and strategic upsets. Fans can expect intense matches, high scores, and thrilling moments throughout the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
