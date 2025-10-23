ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Points Table: Australia Leads, South Africa Climbs Up, India At...
South Africa won the second match against Pakistan and levelled the series 1-1. Here is the updated points table of World Test Championship 2025-27 after the Rawalpindi match.
Australia
Australia leads the WTC table with a perfect record, winning all 3 matches they have played. With 36 points and a 100% win rate, they remain the team to beat in the championship, showcasing consistency in both batting and bowling across conditions.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has played 2 matches, winning 1 and drawing 1, accumulating 16 points with a 66.67% win percentage. The team has shown resilience in home conditions and remains in contention for the top positions despite limited matches so far.
India
India has played the most games (7) and secured 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, giving them 52 points and a 61.90% success rate. Strong performances from both senior and emerging players keep India competitive in the WTC table.
Pakistan
Pakistan has played 2 matches, winning 1 and losing 1, earning 12 points with a 50% win rate. Their performances have been a mix of brilliance and inconsistency, leaving room for improvement to challenge the top-tier teams.
South Africa
South Africa mirrors Pakistan with 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, and 12 points, also at a 50% win rate. Recent victories, including a key win over Pakistan, boost their chances to climb the table if momentum is maintained.
England
England has played 5 matches, winning 2, losing 2, and drawing 1. They currently have 26 points and a 43.33% win rate. Despite mixed results, England remains competitive, relying on strong batting line-ups and home advantage in key series.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh has played 2 matches, losing 1 and drawing 1, giving them 4 points and a 16.67% win rate. Their struggle to convert competitive starts into victories keeps them at the lower end of the table, though young talent shows promise.
West Indies
West Indies have struggled, losing all 5 matches played, with 0 points and a 0% win rate. The team faces a critical period to rebuild its Test squad and regain competitiveness on the global stage.
New Zealand
New Zealand has not yet played any matches, leaving their points and win percentage blank. Their upcoming fixtures will be crucial in determining their position and potential influence on the championship race.
WTC Championship Overview
The ICC WTC 2025–27 is shaping into a competitive series with Australia leading, India performing consistently, and teams like South Africa and Sri Lanka showing potential. The middle-tier teams must improve to challenge for the final, while lower-ranked teams have significant work ahead.
All Images:- ESPNcricinfo, ICC, X
