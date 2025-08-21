Iga Swiatek Net Worth 2025: How The Polish Tennis Star Built A $30 Million Fortune

photoDetails

english

2949130

Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek continues to dominate the courts, showcasing her talent in the US Open 2025 mixed doubles alongside Casper Ruud. Despite a grueling schedule after the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek secured back-to-back wins, highlighting her stamina, resilience, and strategic gameplay under the US Open’s modified scoring system. Off the court, Swiatek’s career earnings exceed $41 million, with lucrative brand endorsements from Rolex, Porsche, Visa, and Lego adding millions annually. With six Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon 2025, Swiatek ranks among the wealthiest female tennis stars globally. Fans admire her for skill, mental toughness, and dedication.