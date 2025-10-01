ILT20 Auction 2025: From R Ashwin to Dinesh Karthik, Full List of Indian Stars, Teams & Signings Revealed

photoDetails

The ILT20 Auction 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting franchise cricket events, with top Indian stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, and Piyush Chawla leading the headlines. Scheduled in January 2025 to avoid a clash with the ICC T20 World Cup, the UAE-based league introduces its first full-fledged player auction. Confirmed signings include Dinesh Karthik for Sharjah Warriorz and Piyush Chawla for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Indian pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Siddharth Kaul join the pool. With unique squad rules, wildcard options, and growing Indian involvement, ILT20 2025 promises unmatched cricketing action.