ILT20 Auction 2025: From R Ashwin to Dinesh Karthik, Full List of Indian Stars, Teams & Signings Revealed
ILT20 Auction 2025: From R Ashwin to Dinesh Karthik, Full List of Indian Stars, Teams & Signings Revealed

The ILT20 Auction 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting franchise cricket events, with top Indian stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, and Piyush Chawla leading the headlines. Scheduled in January 2025 to avoid a clash with the ICC T20 World Cup, the UAE-based league introduces its first full-fledged player auction. Confirmed signings include Dinesh Karthik for Sharjah Warriorz and Piyush Chawla for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Indian pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Siddharth Kaul join the pool. With unique squad rules, wildcard options, and growing Indian involvement, ILT20 2025 promises unmatched cricketing action.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
1. ILT20 2025 Brings First-Ever Full-Fledged Auction

1. ILT20 2025 Brings First-Ever Full-Fledged Auction

For the first time, the International League T20 will feature a complete auction system, boosting competitiveness and mirroring the IPL-style bidding war for global cricket stars.

2. Tournament Moved to January to Avoid T20 World Cup Clash

2. Tournament Moved to January to Avoid T20 World Cup Clash

The ILT20 schedule 2025 has been shifted to January, ensuring it doesn’t overlap with the ICC T20 World Cup 2025, allowing maximum global viewership and player participation.

3. R Ashwin Set to Be the Most Sought-After Indian Star

3. R Ashwin Set to Be the Most Sought-After Indian Star

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be a marquee attraction in the auction, thanks to his experience, versatility, and proven record in T20 leagues worldwide.

4. Dinesh Karthik Joins Sharjah Warriorz as Confirmed Signing

4. Dinesh Karthik Joins Sharjah Warriorz as Confirmed Signing

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has already been snapped up by Sharjah Warriorz, replacing Sri Lankan star Kusal Mendis, giving the side a seasoned finisher in crunch situations.

5. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Strengthen Spin Attack with Piyush Chawla

5. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Strengthen Spin Attack with Piyush Chawla

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have roped in Piyush Chawla as a wildcard pick, enhancing their spin department alongside Jason Holder in a well-balanced bowling lineup.

6. Indian Pacers Add Firepower to Auction Pool

6. Indian Pacers Add Firepower to Auction Pool

Former IPL stars Ankit Rajpoot and Siddharth Kaul headline the pace-bowling category, offering franchises valuable depth and variety in their fast-bowling arsenals.

7. Priyank Panchal Brings Batting Stability to the Pool

7. Priyank Panchal Brings Batting Stability to the Pool

Recently retired Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal has entered the auction, offering solid top-order experience that could attract franchises seeking batting consistency.

8. ILT20 Introduces Unique Squad Composition Rules

8. ILT20 Introduces Unique Squad Composition Rules

Every ILT20 franchise 2025 must include at least four UAE players, two from Kuwait, and two from Saudi Arabia, ensuring regional cricket growth and broader talent exposure.

9. Teams Can Use Wildcards Outside $2 Million Purse

9. Teams Can Use Wildcards Outside $2 Million Purse

The ILT20’s flexible rules allow franchises to pick two wildcards beyond the $2 million auction purse, giving sides more tactical freedom in squad building.

10. Indian Presence Makes ILT20 2025 a Must-Watch

10. Indian Presence Makes ILT20 2025 a Must-Watch

With Ashwin, Karthik, Chawla, Rajpoot, Kaul, and Panchal in the mix, Indian involvement is at an all-time high, making ILT20 2025 one of the most exciting T20 leagues to watch.

