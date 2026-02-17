Advertisement
Imad Wasim marriage controversy explained: Divorce, remarriage timeline, allegations & who is Nyla Raja?

Imad Wasim’s second marriage to Nyla Raja has sparked widespread controversy following his recent divorce from Sannia Ashfaq. Allegations, emotional statements and questions about the timeline have fueled intense social media debate and renewed scrutiny of the Pakistan cricketer’s personal life. While Sannia has levelled serious claims, Imad has urged privacy and defended his new wife from criticism. The dispute highlights how athlete relationships can quickly become national talking points in the digital era. As the story continues to evolve, the controversy underscores issues of reputation, accountability and public perception surrounding high-profile sports personalities.

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
1. Imad Wasim announced his second marriage weeks after confirming his divorce

1. Imad Wasim announced his second marriage weeks after confirming his divorce

Imad Wasim revealed his marriage to lawyer and influencer Nyla Zulfiqar Raja shortly after confirming his separation from Sannia Ashfaq, sparking debate over timing and raising questions across Pakistan cricket circles and social media platforms.

2. Nyla Raja is a lawyer and digital creator with a growing online presence

2. Nyla Raja is a lawyer and digital creator with a growing online presence

Nyla Raja, Imad’s second wife, is known for legal awareness content, fashion posts and lifestyle updates, positioning her as a public-facing personality whose visibility intensified scrutiny during the viral Imad Wasim marriage controversy.

3. Imad defended Nyla Raja against online criticism after marriage announcement

3. Imad defended Nyla Raja against online criticism after marriage announcement

In his statement, Imad said Nyla was unfairly judged during the breakdown of his first marriage, stressing that his silence contributed to speculation and urging the public to avoid targeting her.

4. Social media backlash amplified scrutiny due to Imad's public figure status

4. Social media backlash amplified scrutiny due to Imad's public figure status

Because Imad remains a high-profile cricketer associated with franchise cricket and Pakistan’s international setup, the remarriage quickly became a trending sports controversy and reputational debate.

5. Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq married in 2019 and share three children

5. Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq married in 2019 and share three children

The couple married in August 2019 and built a family life together, making the separation emotionally charged and intensifying public reaction after both parties shared personal statements online.

6. Divorce confirmation came in December 2025 citing unresolved conflicts

6. Divorce confirmation came in December 2025 citing unresolved conflicts

Imad stated repeated conflicts led to the divorce and requested privacy, while emphasising his commitment to fatherhood and continued responsibilities toward his children.

7. Sannia alleged a "third party" caused the breakdown of the marriage

7. Sannia alleged a "third party" caused the breakdown of the marriage

In her statement, Sannia claimed her home was broken due to outside involvement, a claim that fueled speculation and intensified online debate surrounding the Imad Wasim relationship timeline.

8. She accused Imad of forcing a pregnancy termination in 2023

8. She accused Imad of forcing a pregnancy termination in 2023

Sannia publicly alleged she was pressured into terminating a pregnancy in Lahore and described the act as “murder,” claiming she possesses video evidence, though these allegations remain unverified.

9. Imad has not directly addressed the specific allegations publicly

9. Imad has not directly addressed the specific allegations publicly

While acknowledging past decisions and requesting dignity and privacy, Imad has not responded to individual claims, leaving unanswered questions that continue to fuel public speculation and media coverage.

10. The controversy highlights privacy, accountability and athlete reputation

10. The controversy highlights privacy, accountability and athlete reputation

The dispute has evolved into a broader debate about personal boundaries, social media trials and public accountability for sports figures, demonstrating how private matters can rapidly escalate into national discourse.

